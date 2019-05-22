The Murder Capital Announces Debut Album, 'When I Have Fears'

Today, The Murder Capital announce their much-anticipated debut album, When I Have Fears, for an August 16th release on Human Season Records. The album will be available on gatefold colour LP, black LP, as part of a limited bundle (gatefold colour LP, t-shirt, pin & journal), CD and as a digital download and can be pre-ordered here.



Produced by Flood (PJ Harvey, New Order, Foals) the album features both singles from the band so far, "Feeling Fades" and "Green & Blue", which The Fader calls "an epic." It also includes the first studio recording of breakthrough track "More Is Less".



An exercise in both darkness and light, When I Have Fears only serves to highlight the early ambition in the band's sound. From the post-rock build and breakdowns of the two-part "Slowdance", to the tender, bruised confessional of "On Twisted Ground" and industrial pulse of closer "Love, Love, Love", there's a consistent intensity throughout that marks out The Murder Capital as a band arriving fully formed on their debut album.



Following sell-out shows on their April/ May tour, the group have also announced a new string of UK & European headline dates for October and November 2019 (full dates below). Tickets for this tour will go on sale this Friday.



The Murder Capital ended 2018 as that rare thing: a band tipped from all corners without having released a single song. In an age where people and bands overshare by default, The Murder Capital have been doing the opposite. If you wanted to know about The Murder Capital, you had to get to a show and see for yourself. That's if you could get in. Based on the caustic strength of one live recording of "More Is Less", which went viral on Youtube (watch), and feverish word of mouth from those who have been lucky enough to attend these early gigs, The Murder Capital have built a formidable reputation. In just over a year, they've sold out shows in their hometown of Dublin (to 400 people), played with Slaves, Shame, IDLES and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC and seen the likes of the NME, Loud & Quiet, Dork and DIY back them already - with The Irish Times calling them out as Ireland's best new rock band.



With debut single "Feeling Fades" and its follow up "Blue & Green" the band fulfilled their early promise - delivering two propulsive slices of post-punk recorded with Flood (PJ Harvey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Foals). In one of their rare interviews so far, the band have stated they are driven by the genuine desire to affect cultural change, and when front-man James McGovern repeats the lyric "the now elapsed 'round you and me, and it kept us all together" on "Feeling Fades", you start to believe that they're capable of achieving just that.



When I Have Fears Track Listing

1. For Everything

2. More Is Less

3. Green & Blue

4. Slowdance I

5. Slowdance II

6. On Twisted Ground

7. Feeling Fades

8. Don't Cling To Life

9. How The Streets Adore Me Now

10. Love, Love, Love





The Murder Capital European Tour Dates



21st June - Body & Soul - Clonmellon, IE

29th June - Rock Werchter - Werchter, BE

30th June - Metropolis Festival - Rotterdam, NL



13th July - Heartbreakers - Southampton, UK

14th July - Citadel Festival - London, UK

15th July - The Portland Arms - Cambridge, UK

16th July - The Boiler Room - Guildford, UK

18th July - Valkhof Festival - Nijmegen, NL

19th July - Latitude Festival - Beccles, UK

20th July - The Independent - Sunderland, UK

21st July - Doune The Rabbit Hole - Port of Meredith, UK

23rd July - The Crescent - York, UK

24th July - The Cookie - Leicester, UK

25th July - The Arts Club - Liverpool, UK



16th August - The Button Factory - Dublin, IRE



7th October - The Exchange - Bristol, UK

8th October - Bodega Social Club - Nottingham, UK

10th October - Dome, Tuffnell Park - London, UK

11th October - The Haunt - Brighton, UK

12th October - Castle & Falcon - Birmingham, UK

14th October - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

15th October - The Mash House - Edinburgh, UK

16th October - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, UK

18th October - YES (The Pink Room) - Manchester, UK

26th October - V11 - Rotterdam, NL

28th October - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing, FR

29th October - Portobello - Caen, FR

31st October - Le Rocher de Palmer - Bordeaux, FR



1st November - La Rex - Toulouse, FR

2nd November - La Paloma - Nimes, FR

4th November - Joker's Pub - Angers, FR

6th November - Nouveau Casino - Paris, FR

8th November - L'Autre Canal - Nancy, FR

9th November - La Poudriere - Belfort, FR

12th November - Molotow Musikclub - Hamburg, DE

13th November - Music und Frieden - Berlin, DE

14th November - Artheater - Cologne, DE'

Photo Credit: Gavin Ovoca





