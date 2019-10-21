The Mission's Wayne Hussey Launches Second Leg of 'Salad Daze' UK Tour

After a successful tour of mainland Europe and earlier UK dates, Wayne Hussey of UK alternative rock legends The Mission will be playing a new wave of UK dates with London-based dark ethereal artist Evi Vine. Hussey is touring in support of his recently released autobiography 'Salad Daze'. Evi Vine is supporting her new album 'Black Light White Dark'.



Evi Vine contributed backing vocals on The Mission's 2016 album 'Another Fall From Grace', which hit the UK top-40 album chart. In 2016-17, she toured with Wayne Hussey and The Mission as featured vocalist for their 30th Anniversary Tour.



Wayne Hussey's book 'Salad Daze' was published on May 23 by Omnibus Press, chronicling Wayne's life from childhood to his days with The Mission. A confessional, engaging and explicit account of life in the eye of rock's storm conveyed with warmth, humour and laugh-out-loud moments, each chapter is accompanied by a specially curated playlist (via YouTube and Spotify) featuring artists as diverse as Elvis, Radiohead, Suicide, Frank Sinatra, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, David Bowie, Television, T-Rex, Cigarettes After Sex, Iggy Pop, and Telly Savalas.



"My autobiography was recently published and, to celebrate, I'm going out on a mammoth tour of Europe. Having been in solitary confinement and chained to a desk for the last year or so I thought it was time to go and make some music and be a little sociable with the world. Hence, I'm playing 50 plus shows in just over two months visiting the UK, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Holland, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Greece, & Sweden," says Wayne Hussey.



"It'll either kill me or make a man of a me at last. For the UK shows I am delighted to have Evi Vine as my very special guest. Evi, who recently released a third solo album 'Black White Light Dark', sang onstage with The Mission in 2016-17 on our 'Another Fall From Grace' tour. I am also hoping to persuade Evi to maybe join me onstage each night to sing a few songs together. It was always one of the highlights of the Mission show for me when Evi and I got to perform one acoustic song, I always looked forward to that moment."



Born in Bristol and raised as a Mormon, Wayne had his epiphany as a young boy while watching Marc Bolan and T-Rex on Top Of The Pops. Seeing his destiny in a blinding flash of glitter, mascara and dark curls, he decided he was going to be a rock star. After moving to Liverpool, Wayne eventually gained recognition and notoriety as lead singer and principal songwriter in The Mission after putting in time as a guitarist with Sisters Of Mercy, Dead Or Alive, and Pauline Murray's Invisible Girls.



Most recently, both Wayne Hussey and Evi Vine have been collaborating with LA-based supergroup Beauty in Chaos, spearheaded by Michael Ciravolo and also involving members of The Cure, Ministry, Cheap Trick, King's X, The Offspring, Van Halen, Marilyn Manson and Bauhaus, as well as Ice T, Tim Palmer and Rolan Bolan, among others.



The 'Salad Daze' Tour with Evi Vine runs until November 8 at Stockholm's Nalen Klubb. His final UK date is November 10, when Wayne appears at the Louder Than Words book festival in Manchester.

Listen to "Wither on the Vine" below.





TOUR DATES (all dates with Evi Vine, except where indicated *)



Oct 22 Southend-On-Sea - Chinnery's

Oct 23 Bedford - Esquires

Oct 24 Manchester - Night People

Oct 25 Blackpool - Bootleg Social

Oct 26 Newcastle - Cluny

Oct 27 Glasgow - The Audio

Nov 2 Whitby Pavillion - Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival * (with The Divine)

Nov 5 London - Nambucca

Nov 6 Bath - Komedia

Nov 8 Stockholm - Nalen Klubb

Nov 10 Manchester - Louder Than Words book festival *

Photo Credit: Jill Furmonovsky





