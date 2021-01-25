The Mighty Mighty BossToneS Sign With Hellcat Records

Hellcat Records is pleased to welcome the progenitors of ska, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS to the family.

Today, the band shares their new track "The Final Parade." The track heralds the ups and downs of the band's journey, the history of ska, and features vocal cameos and guest appearances from many ska-punk luminaries. At nearly 8-mintues, the track has been referred as "The Ska Summit" by Tim Armstrong, who co-produced the track with fellow Grammy award winner Ted Hutt. "It's a love letter to Ska music and the people that make Ska music and it's a whole lot of fun," says vocalist Dicky Barrett.

The features on the track include Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Aimee Interrupter & The Interrupters, Stranger Cole, Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers), Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), Chris DeMakes, Pete Wesilewski, Roger Lima (Less Than Jake), Jimmy G (Murphy's Law), Toby Morse, Rusty Pistachio (H2O), John Feldman (Goldfinger), Laila Khan (Sonic Boom Six), Robert Hingley (Toasters), Dan Vitale (Bim Skala Bim), Dave McWane (Big D and The Kids Table), Sirae Richardson, Erin Mackenzie, Brie McWane (The Doped Up Dollys), Jesse Wagner (Aggrolites), Karina Denike (The Dance Hall Crashers), Christian Jaccobs (The Aquabats), Jon Pebsworth (Buck O Nine), Peter Porker (The Porkers), Steve Jackson (The Pietasters), Felipe Galvan (Los Skanarles), Jet Baker (Buster Shuffle), Fumio Ito (Kemuri), Glen "The Kid" Marhevka (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy), and Roddy Radiation (The Specials).

Check out 'The Final Parade' animated lyric video below.

Since their formation in 1983, the BossToneS have been credited as one of the forefathers of ska punk and the creators of its subgenre, ska-core. With a career spanning over 30-years Boston's best dressed band has built and continued to build a devoted following with their unique brass-infused brand of punk rock. To date they have released ten studio records; Devil's Night Out (1989), More Noise and Other Disturbances (1992), Don't Know How to Party (1993), Question the Answers (1994), Let's Face It (1997), Pay Attention (2000), A Jackknife to a Swan (2002), Pin Points and Gin Joints (2009), The Magic of Youth (2011), and While We're at It (2018).

The Mighty Mighty BossToneS are vocalist Dicky Barrett, bassist Joe Gittleman, saxophonists Tim "Johnny Vegas" Burton and Leon Silva, Bosstone Ben Carr, drummer Joe Sirois, guitarists Nate Albert and Lawrence Katz, keyboardist John Goetchius, and trombonist Chris Rhodes.