'The Life And Music Of George Michael' Launches Fall U.S. Tour

The tour kicks off on October 10th in Rancho Mirage before visiting San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando, and more.

By: May. 16, 2025
Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment have announced that “The Life and Music of George Michael” will return to the road this fall visiting more than 20 cities across the U.S. Relive the magic of George Michael with this dynamically staged concert-style show chronicling his remarkable musical journey and deep connection with fans. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

“The Life and Music of George Michael” launches October 10th in Rancho Mirage before visiting San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando, and more than 20 U.S. cities from coast to coast. The tour will conclude in Ft. Lauderdale on November 22nd. For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit here.

“Audiences have truly embraced this show in a way we never could have imagined,” says Writer and Director Dean Elliott. “There’s real magic that happens in the room when these songs come alive on stage. We’re honored to help keep George’s spirit shining and share his incredible legacy with even more fans across the country."

“The Life and Music of George Michael” celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Tour Schedule

October 10

Rancho Mirage, CA

Agua Caliente Casino

October 11

Scottsdale, AZ

Salt River Grand Ballroom - Talking Stick Resort

October 12

Albuquerque, NM

Popejoy Hall

October 16

San Diego, CA

Balboa Theatre

October 17

Cerritos, CA

Cerritos Center

October 18

San Francisco, CA

Curran

October 23

Overland Park, KS

Yardley Hall

October 24

Omaha, NE

Kiewit Hall

October 26

Minneapolis, MN

Pantages Theatre

October 30

New Haven, CT

Shubert Theatre

November 1

Boston, MA

Colonial Theatre

November 7

Dayton, OH

Victoria Theatre

November 8

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

November 9

Glen Ellyn, IL

McAninch Arts Center

November 11

Richmond, VA

Carpenter Theatre

November 12

Wilmington, NC

Wilson Center

November 15

Washington, DC

National Theatre

November 20

Orlando, FL

Plaza Live Orlando

November 22

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Parker Playhouse

Note: This is a tribute production. It is not associated with or endorsed by George Michael’s estate or George Michael Entertainment.



