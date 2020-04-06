The Lacs Release 'Redneck Roots' Music Video

Georgia based country rap duo The Lacs are back and have jumped into the wrestling ring for their new music video for "Redneck Roots". The video was filmed in Baxley, GA under the watchful eye of directors Crucifix, Matt Trees and Breadwin and can be seen below!

The video for "Redneck Roots" features the Dirt Rock Empire label roster enjoying a day of backyard wrestling with The Lacs members Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe and Brian "Rooster" King as wrestling managers. There is plenty of action and laughter as these southern country boys take backyard wrestling to a whole new level with their own backwoods twist.

"Sitting around reminiscing and telling stories about what it was like growing up is what inspired 'Redneck Roots' and gave us this idea for a wild backyard wrestling video. It's the type of song that brings a bit of fun and energy to the new album," said Clay Sharpe. "We just had a lot of fun talking about the good ol' days and how it made us who we are today."

"It pretty much self describes us and who we are in a fun kinda way. We are just some simple ordinary country boys from Georgia," King adds. "Throughout life, we all learn lessons. In our neck of the woods, the lessons may be a bit unconventional and sometimes they end up someone doing something crazy like in our new video."

"Redneck Roots" is the latest single from the Lacs' newest album, "Rise and Shine", released in October via their own Dirt Rock Empire label. The album is a 12-pack of country-infused anthems that undoubtedly will become the soundtrack for country lovers everywhere, whether you're poppin' a cold beer behind a fishing line or spinning tires on a backroad, there's nothing like a little shine in your speaker. For their second independent release, The Lacs enlisted the help of their buddies Nate Kenyon, Danny Boone of Rehab and Hard Target to mix up a potent batch of their own brand of musical moonshine.

The Lacs career trajectory accelerates with every new album. They've managed to wrangle up over 100 million Youtube views, a million digital tracks sold, and over 700,000 albums scanned. They routinely rank among the Top 25 streaming country artists on Pandora, and have spent 175 cumulative weeks on Billboard's Country Charts throughout their career. The Lacs breakthrough single "Kickin' Up Mud" is certified Gold and considered one of the first Country Rap Classics, tallying over 26 million views on Youtube, and inspiring a plethora of young artists to jump on the Country Rap bandwagon.

But through it all, the group stays grounded, connecting with their fans by touring nationwide, nailing over 150 dates a year for 10 years straight. In 2017 The Lacs teamed up with fellow artists Crucifix and Sonny Bama to create their first independent record label, Dirt Rock Empire. Setting the genre on fire with its first release, "Dirtbagz, Vol. 1". A compilation album which spawned one of their biggest hits to date, "Dirt Road Dollars" featuring Nate Kenyon. An anthem for blue-collar America that's generated over 30 million spins on Youtube and 15 million spins on Spotify. Since then the label has been going strong churning out "Dirt Rock" & "Rise and Shine" from The Lacs. "Desperado" by Crucifix". "Chain Smokin'" by Hard Target, "Chasin' Sunsets" by Wess Nyle among others.





