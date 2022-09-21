The Jungle Giants to Embark on North American Tour

The Jungle Giants-one of Australia's biggest independent acts-are set to make their highly anticipated return to North America for their rescheduled "Love Signs" tour.

The four-piece kick off their 19-city run on October 24 in Vancouver, concluding November 18 in Fort Worth and the tour will see stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, San Francisco and more. Complete list of dates below. More info/tickets HERE.

Their latest LP, the beloved Love Signs, was released last year. A #1 ARIA-certified album in Australia, it was written and produced solely by the band's Sam Hales and features fan favorites "Heavy Hearted," "Sending Me Ur Loving," "In Her Eyes," "Treat You Right" and title track "Love Signs."

"Can't wait to finally bring Love Signs to North America," says Hales. "It's been a long time coming but sometimes sexy dreams really do come true."

Tim Atlas, the Oakland-born now Brooklyn-based, known for his unique brand of downtempo R&B and Neo-soul will be supporting the band on all dates in the US and Canada.

Not only was making this album "really self-affirming" for Hales, it's also shaping up to be The Jungle Giants' most successful. First single "Heavy Hearted" went ARIA-certified Platinum and won the fiercely competitive Queensland Music Awards "2020 Song of the Year." Follow-up "Sending Me Ur Loving" was praised by KCRW for its "exquisite hooks and pristine production," while "groove-heavy" third single "In Her Eyes" was lauded by NME.

The first three singles also placed in Triple J's Hottest 100, with both "Heavy Hearted" and "Sending Me Ur Loving" placing 8th in consecutive years (making a total of 7 consecutive songs that have made the list.)

Not that these are The Jungle Giants' first accolades-their third album Quiet Ferocity peaked at #11 on the ARIA charts and won AIR Awards' "Best Independent Album or EP" and Queensland Music Awards' "Album of the Year." Previous singles "Feel The Way I Do" and "Used To Be In Love" certified Platinum, with "Bad Dream" and "On Your Way Down" certified Gold.

THE JUNGLE GIANTS LIVE

October 24-Hollywood Theatre-Vancouver, BC

October 25-Madame Lou's-Seattle, WA

October 26-Star Theater-Portland, OR

October 28-Bimbo's 365 Club-San Francisco, CA

October 29-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 31-Urban Lounge-Salt Lake City, UT

November 1-Marquis Theater-Denver, CO

November 3-Slowdown-Omaha, NE

November 4-Turf Club-St. Paul, MN

November 5-Bottom Lounge-Chicago, IL

November 7-Axis Club-Toronto, ON

November 8-Bar Le Ritz-Montreal, QC

November 9-The Sinclair-Boston, MA

November 10-MilkBoy-Philadelphia, PA

November 12-Warsaw-Brooklyn, NY

November 13-Black Cat-Washington, DC

November 15-Aisle 5-Atlanta, GA

November 17-The Parish-Austin, TX

November 18-Tulips-Fort Worth, TX

November 20-Corona Capital Festival-Mexico City