The Head And The Heart Release Live Performance Video Of 'Honeybee' With Artists Den Digital Series

Artists Den has announced the seventh and final episode of season one of their all-new digital series, Live From My Den, featuring The Head and the Heart, with performances from Jonathan Russell, Matt Gervais and Charity Rose Thielen of the band.

To herald the announcement, Artists Den and The Head and the Heart have shared an intimate live performance video of their song "Honeybee," featuring singer Jonathan Russell, which is available today on the artists' YouTube channel. The Head and the Heart's episode of Live From My Den is streaming Friday, November 27 exclusively via Variety.com.

On the episode's release date, The Head and the Heart will also release a special edition vinyl on Record Store Day which is available HERE. Living Mirage: The Complete Recordings vinyl will include four tracks not on the original studio album, two of which are performed on Live From My Den; "One Big Mystery" and "Backwards Breathing." These performances were filmed in two cities -- Russell (vocals, guitar and keyboard) was recorded in San Francisco and Gervais (vocals, guitar and keyboard) and Thielen (vocals, violin) were recorded in Seattle. Gervais and Thielen recently finished building their dream studio prior to the pandemic, and viewers will get a look into the studio on this episode. Live From My Den is made possible and brought to life by Progressive; with additional support provided by Visa.

Live From My Den has featured a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres, including Phantogram, Foster the People, Pink Sweat$ and many more. The series kicked off on October 16th with 8x Latin GRAMMY® Award 1x GRAMMY® Award nominated superstar Sebastián Yatra and was followed by GRAMMY® Award-nominee, soul singer, producer and activist Aloe Blacc and electro-indie superstars Glass Animals.

Along with spectacular live performances, each artist will answer fan questions drawn from the artist and partner communities as well as offering private tours of their creative spaces including their homes, recording studios, instruments and locations tied to favorite songs. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, Live From The Den gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade.

Furthermore, each episode of Live From My Den will highlight a local charity organization important to the artist, to be promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. In this unprecedented time of need, Artists Den and its partners will give back to the community by working alongside Delivering Good, a non-profit charity partner uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good.org.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You