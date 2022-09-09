The Head And The Heart Announce Red Rocks Livestream

The Head And The Heart have today announced Live from Red Rocks, streaming via Nugs, on September 15, 2022. The stream will air at 7:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM EST. Tickets are on sale now and are available here.

Additionally, the highly anticipated Every Shade Of Blue (Acoustic) EP is out today via Reprise/Warner Records on all platforms. Listen or purchase here. The EP follows the release of acoustic versions of "Virginia (Wind In The Night)" and the title track, "Every Shade of Blue" earlier this summer. Since the album's late April 2022 release, it has generated 25 million streams globally.

The Head And The Heart's Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour continues this weekend with stops in Abiquiu, NM at Ladder To The Moon festival and a headlining performance in Tempe, AZ at Marquee Theatre. Special guests joining the band in select cities throughout the tour include Dawes and Shakey Graves. Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

Every Shade of Blue was produced by GRAMMY-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks "Shadows", "Don't Show Your Weakness" and "Love We Make" which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and "Paradigm", produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY.

Listen to the new EP here:

Every Shade Of Blue Tour 2022

9/10/22 - Abiquiu, NM - Ladder to the Moon Festival

9/11/22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

9/13/22 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

9/14/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom %

9/15/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre % - SOLD OUT

9/17/22 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater #

9/18/2022 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now

9/20/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/23/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

9/24/22 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival

9/25/2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Sound on Sound

9/27/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach #

9/29/22 - Detroit, MI - Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park # LOW TICKET WARNING

10/1/22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee # LOW TICKET WARNING

10/4/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/6/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

10/7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory #

10/8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

10/11/22 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

10/13/22 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

10/21/22 - Knoxville, TN - River Breeze Concert Series

# Shakey Graves

% Hiss Golden Messenger