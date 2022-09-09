Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Head And The Heart Announce Red Rocks Livestream

The Head And The Heart Announce Red Rocks Livestream

The stream will air at 7:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM EST.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Head And The Heart have today announced Live from Red Rocks, streaming via Nugs, on September 15, 2022. The stream will air at 7:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM EST. Tickets are on sale now and are available here.

Additionally, the highly anticipated Every Shade Of Blue (Acoustic) EP is out today via Reprise/Warner Records on all platforms. Listen or purchase here. The EP follows the release of acoustic versions of "Virginia (Wind In The Night)" and the title track, "Every Shade of Blue" earlier this summer. Since the album's late April 2022 release, it has generated 25 million streams globally.

The Head And The Heart's Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour continues this weekend with stops in Abiquiu, NM at Ladder To The Moon festival and a headlining performance in Tempe, AZ at Marquee Theatre. Special guests joining the band in select cities throughout the tour include Dawes and Shakey Graves. Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

Every Shade of Blue was produced by GRAMMY-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks "Shadows", "Don't Show Your Weakness" and "Love We Make" which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and "Paradigm", produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY.

Listen to the new EP here:

Every Shade Of Blue Tour 2022

9/10/22 - Abiquiu, NM - Ladder to the Moon Festival

9/11/22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

9/13/22 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

9/14/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom %

9/15/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre % - SOLD OUT

9/17/22 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater #

9/18/2022 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now

9/20/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/23/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

9/24/22 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival

9/25/2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Sound on Sound

9/27/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach #

9/29/22 - Detroit, MI - Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park # LOW TICKET WARNING

10/1/22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee # LOW TICKET WARNING

10/4/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/6/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

10/7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory #

10/8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

10/11/22 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

10/13/22 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

10/21/22 - Knoxville, TN - River Breeze Concert Series

# Shakey Graves

% Hiss Golden Messenger

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Maryanna Devlin Unveils New Single 'Cut and Run'Maryanna Devlin Unveils New Single 'Cut and Run'
September 9, 2022

Boston-raised, Germany-based singer/songwriter Maryanna Devlin has released her latest single, “Cut and Run,” a track from her forthcoming debut LP, A Great Many Things. In 'Cut and Run,' Devlin’s voice is reminiscent of Stevie Nicks and Lana Del Ray, set against a dreamy backdrop with a fierce message.
GA-20 Release Third Album 'Crackdown'GA-20 Release Third Album 'Crackdown'
September 9, 2022

Acclaimed blues, roots-rock, and country revival trio GA-20 are thrilled to release their third album Crackdown, available everywhere now via Karma Chief Records / Colemine Records. To ring in the release, the band has shared album highlight 'Fairweather Friend.' Catch them on tour this fall with the likes of The Monophonics and Kendra Morris.
VIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Stars in THE WATCHER Netflix Limited Series TeaserVIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Stars in THE WATCHER Netflix Limited Series Teaser
September 9, 2022

The star-studded cast includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, Luke David Blumm. Watch Jennifer Hudson give a house tour in a new video teaser now!
Los Angeles Artist Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Angel'Los Angeles Artist Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Angel'
September 9, 2022

It was written and produced by Allie and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley, Bright Eyes, Jenny Lewis), was recorded at the 4AD studio in London and her home studio, and was mastered at Abbey Road. The video was shot in the English Countryside at the Church of Mary Magdalene and was directed by Jeanette Getrost.
Abby Hamilton Releases 'Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions' EPAbby Hamilton Releases 'Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions' EP
September 9, 2022

Emerging country and folk-rock artist Abby Hamilton’s new EP, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions, is out now. Abby will continue to perform throughout this year including an upcoming show at Nashville’s The 5 Spot as part of AmericanaFest as well as several dates supporting Kelsey Waldon later this fall.