The Growlers Premiere New Song 'Pulp of Youth'

Icons of the Los Angeles underground The Growlers drop their dreamy new track "Pulp of Youth" today, the fourth single from their much-anticipated upcoming LP Natural Affair, due October 25 on the band's very own Beach Goth Records & Tapes. Hot off the European leg of their massive 2019 Tour - which included a stand-out set at the Green Man Festival in the UK - the band's winning new fans worldwide with their 80s-infused take on that all-American sound of raw, rumbling garage rock. Previous singles "Try Hard Fool," "Foghorn Town," and "Natural Affair" quickly went into heavy rotation on SiriusXMU, snagging positions on LA's KCRW Top 10 and LA's KCSN Top 5 plus Spotify's New Music Friday and Ultimate Indie playlists, not to mention the band's overall performance across platforms, with 200 million Spotify plays, 1.5 million monthly listeners, and 75 million YouTube streams.

Opening with a swaying, atmospheric groove inspired by the Pacific island vibes of Haruomi Hosono(founding member of Yellow Magic Orchestra and connoisseur of all-American pop) "Pulp of Youth" sees The Growlers expanding their sonic palette while staying true to what they do best: delivering a rocking, singalong chorus about the pleasures (and perils) of modern love. "The love and happiness for my wife is why I'm still here," says singer Brooks Nielsen. "I see a lot of people around me dropping like flies, whether from bad relationships, drugs, or bands falling apart. But my girl, the mother of my kids, she keeps me on the vine. I want to stay with her and stay right. We're still very much in love, just like when we were younger, in the pulp of youth."

Now on the final leg of their 54-date 2019 World Tour, The Growlers are edging closer to their hometown of LA. This year the band hosts their annual Beach Goth event as a three night Halloween party at the legendary Hollywood Palladium, featuring extended performances, surprises and special guests.

THE GROWLERS 2019 TOUR REMAINING DATES

9/27 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

9/28 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

10/1 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA (Sold Out)

10/2 Van Duzer Theatre, Arcata, CA

10/3 Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

10/4 McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR

10/5 The Showbox, Seattle, WA (Sold Out)

10/6 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

10/31 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA (Sold Out)

11/1 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA (Sold Out)

11/2 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles. CA





