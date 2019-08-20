The Ghost of Paul Revere Announces Fall Tour

The Ghost of Paul Revere will be hitting the road this fall for a massive coast-to-coast tour. Following two previously announced dates supporting The Infamous Stringdusters, The Portland, Maine natives will be making their way through New England for a handful of dates in late September, including an appearance on WGBH's TV series Front Row Boston - Live At Fraser. October includes a series of stops down the east coast, where the band will be joined by Animal Years, and some notable festival appearances, including New Orleans' Voodoo Festival and Livingston's Moonshiner's Ball. Fall tour will then roll on westward, with stops in Colorado, throughout California and the Pacific Northwest, with support from Ezra Bell. Finally, they'll round out November with several appearances in the Midwest, concluding with Chicago's Lincoln Hall.



Tickets to all newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, 8/23 at 10 AM local time. All dates and links can be found at ghostofpaulrevere.com.

THE GHOST OF PAUL REVERE FALL TOUR 2019



9/13 | Norfolk, VA | The Norva (Supporting Infamous Stringdusters)

9/14 | New York, NY | Sony Hall (Supporting Infamous Stringdusters)

9/28 | Worcester, MA | The Pavilion At The Beer Garden

9/29 | Greenfield, MA | Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center - The Ballroom&

9/30 | Boston, MA | Live At Fraser^

10/4 | Pittsburgh, PA | Thunderbird Music Hall

10/5 | Gallipolis, OH | River Rat Beer & Music Festival

10/6 | Charlotte, NC | Visulite Theatre*

10/8 | Greensboro, NC | Blind Tiger*

10/9 | Greenville, SC | The Firmament*

10/10 | Nashville, TN | The High Watt*

10/11 | Livingston, KY | Moonshiner's Ball

10/12 | Crestwood, KY | Foxhollow Farm#

10/27 | New Orleans, LA | Voodoo Festival

10/29 | Fayetteville, AR | George's Majestic Lounge

10/30 | Kansas City, MO | Knuckleheads

11/1 | Denver, CO | Bluebird Theater+

11/2 | Fort Collins, CO | Hodi's Half Note+

11/6 | San Diego, CA | Casbah+

11/7 | Los Angeles, CA | The Echo+

11/8 | San Francisco, CA | The Independent+

11/9 | Arcata, CA | Humboldt Brews+

11/10 | Eugene, OR | Sessions Music Hall+

11/12 | Portland, OR | Doug Fir Lounge+

11/13 | Seattle, WA | Tractor Tavern+

11/15 | Missoula, MT | Top Hat+

11/16 | Bozeman, MT | Live From The Divide

11/17 | Billings, MT | Pub Station Taproom

11/20 | Minneapolis, MN | 7th Street Entry*

11/21 | Madison, WI | High Noon Saloon*

11/22 | Milwaukee, WI | The Back Room @ Colectivo*

11/23 | Chicago, IL | Lincoln Hall*



&w/ Dwight & Nicole

^w/ Ashley Jordan

*w/ Animal Years

#w/ Justin Wells, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

+w/ Ezra Bell





Related Articles View More Music Stories