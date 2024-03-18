The Gaslight Anthem Sets New EP With Billie Eillish Cover & More; New Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gaslight Anthem has announced HISTORY BOOKS – SHORT STORIES, a new EP arriving Friday, March 22 on their own Rich Mahogany Recordings label via Thirty Tigers.

HISTORY BOOKS – SHORT STORIES collects four exclusive tracks including the band's anthemic take on Billie Eilish's 3x RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough single, “Ocean Eyes,” as well as a brand new rendition of the longtime fan favorite, “Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts,” and stripped-down acoustic performances of “Positive Charge” and “History Books,” the original versions of which can be found on The Gaslight Anthem's acclaimed 2023 return to action, HISTORY BOOKS.

“I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song,” says The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon. “Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn't it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eyes'? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”

The Gaslight Anthem will celebrate HISTORY BOOKS – SHORT STORIES and much more with an eagerly awaited North American summer headline tour. The “HISTORY BOOKS TOUR” gets underway July 26 at Denver, CO's Mission Ballroom and then continues through a September 1 finale at Detroit, MI's The Fillmore Detroit.

Support throughout comes from Joyce Manor with The Dirty Nil (July 26-August 11) and Pinkshift (August 13-September 1) joining on select dates. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, March 22 at 10:00 am (local). For full details, please see www.thegaslightanthem.com.

In the meantime, The Gaslight Anthem is currently traveling on an epic EU/UK tour, including sold-out headline shows and wide range of top-billed festival appearances into July. In addition, the band will return to their home state of New Jersey to join Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, and more at Asbury Park's sold-out Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Sunday, September 15.

The Gaslight Anthem's sixth full-length and first new album in nearly a decade, HISTORY BOOKS includes such singles as the heavy-hearted title track, “History Books,” which sees Fallon trading duet vocals with longtime band champion and fellow New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen, as well as “Spider Bites,” “Autumn,” “Little Fires” (featuring guest vocals from PUP frontman Stefan Babcock), “Positive Charge.” All five tracks are joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

The Gaslight Anthem is: Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - NORTH AMERICA TOUR

JULY

26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom +

27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union +

28 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House +

30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo +

31 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +

AUGUST

2 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield +

3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues - Anaheim +

4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park +

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +

9 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater +

10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas +

13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ‡

14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works ‡

16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage ‡

18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡

20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ‡

21 – New York, NY – Central Park ‡

23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡

24 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre ‡

25 – Toronto, ON – History ‡

27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡

29 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Indoors ‡

30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡

31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall ‡

SEPTEMBER

1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ‡

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now † (SOLD OUT)

† Festival Appearance

+ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil

‡ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and Pinkshift

CURRENT EURO/UK TOUR 2024

MARCH

18 – Glasgow, UK – Academy * (SOLD OUT)

19 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy Edinburgh *

21 – Sheffield, UK – Octagon Centre *

22 – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo * (SOLD OUT)

23 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall *

25 – London, UK – Roundhouse * (SOLD OUT)

26 – London, UK – Roundhouse * (SOLD OUT)

27 – London, UK – Roundhouse *

29 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre *

JUNE

21 – Scheeßel, Germany – Hurricane Festival †

22 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival T

24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival †

25 – Prague, Czechia – SaSaZu ^

26 – Nuremberg, Germany – Löwensaal ^ (SOLD OUT)

28 – Erfurt, Germany – Bandhaus Festival †

29 – Münster, Germany – Vainstream Rockfest †

30 – Saarbrücken, Germany – Garage ^

JULY

2 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Wien Open Air ^

4 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter †

5-7 – Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival †

7 – Ferrara, Italy – Comfort Fest †

10 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City ^

11 – Withington, UK – 2000 Trees Festival †

13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival †

* w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

† Festival Appearance

^ w/ Special Guest Spanish Love Songs