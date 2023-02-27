The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour Announcing 35 U.S. Dates from June through October 2023
Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have announced 35 U.S. dates from June through October 2023, an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time with the exception of the Sparks, NV; New Brunswick, NJ; Morristown, NJ; Washington, DC; and Uncasville, CT dates which go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 at 10:00 AM local time.
A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details. Full tour routing is below.
These dates follow previously slated performances throughout May 2023 in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC. Prior to resuming their U.S. run, The Doobie Brothers will take their 50th Anniversary Tour to Australia, Japan and Singapore.
"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven't gotten to yet on this tour," said TOM JOHNSTON.
Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY EXTENDED TOUR DATES
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
June 9, 2023 *
|
Sparks, NV
|
Nugget Event Center
|
June 11, 2023
|
West Valley, UT
|
Maverik Center
|
June 14, 2023
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre
|
June 15, 2023
|
Springfield, MO
|
Great Southern Bank Arena
|
June 17, 2022
|
Sioux City, IA
|
Tyson Events Center
|
June 18, 2023
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Wells Fargo Arena
|
June 20, 2023
|
Duluth, MN
|
AMSOIL Arena
|
June 21, 2023
|
Madison, WI
|
Breese Stevens Field
|
June 23, 2023
|
Fort Wayne, IN
|
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|
June 24, 2023
|
Peoria, IL
|
Peoria Civic Center
|
June 26, 2023
|
Huber Heights, OH
|
Rose Music Center at The Heights
|
June 28, 2023
|
Youngstown, OH
|
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
|
June 30, 2023
|
Pikeville, KY
|
Appalachian Wireless Arena
|
July 1, 2023
|
Louisville, KY
|
The Palace Theatre
|
July 3, 2023
|
Portsmouth, VA
|
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
|
July 6, 2023
|
Reading, PA
|
Santander Performing Arts Center
|
July 8, 2023 *
|
New Brunswick, NJ
|
State Theatre New Jersey
|
July 9, 2023 *
|
New Brunswick, NJ
|
State Theatre New Jersey
|
July 11, 2023 *
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
|
July 12, 2023 *
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
|
Aug 18, 2023
|
Waite Park, MN
|
The Ledge Amphitheater
|
Aug 20, 2023
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Pinewood Bowl Theater
|
Aug 23, 2023
|
Camdenton, MO
|
Ozarks Amphitheatre
|
Aug 26, 2023
|
Brandon, MS
|
Brandon Amphitheater
|
Aug 28, 2023
|
Biloxi, MS
|
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|
Aug 30, 2023
|
Huntsville, AL
|
The Orion Amphitheater
|
Aug 31, 2023
|
Franklin, TN
|
FirstBank Amphitheater
|
Sept 2, 2023
|
Macon, GA
|
Macon Centreplex
|
Sept 3, 2023
|
Savannah, GA
|
Enmarket Arena
|
Sept 6, 2023
|
Simpsonville, SC
|
CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
|
Sept 7, 2023
|
Greensboro, NC
|
White Oak Amphitheatre
|
Sept 9, 2023
|
Charleston, SC
|
Credit One Stadium
|
Oct 4, 2023 *
|
Washington, DC
|
MGM National Harbor
|
Oct 6, 2023 *
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Oct 8, 2023
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
* Tickets on sale Friday, March 10 at 10:00 AM local time
For complete tour and ticket information visit: LiveNation.com.
About The Doobie Brothers
For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.
Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more.
In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums.
Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record." In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin' on July 26, 2022.