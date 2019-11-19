The Doobie Brothers Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers today announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's founding. TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years. The announcement came at the conclusion of the band's performance at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in which they played two of their iconic albums, Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me. MICHAEL MCDONALD took to the stage during the band's encore and gave a surprise performance of The Doobie Brothers' smash hit single, "Takin' It To The Streets," before Pat Simmons announced that the entire band would be teaming up for a North American tour.

Tickets to THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LINK for LaneOne details.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR will kick off on June 9, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL and will make stops in 30 cities, including Nashville, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles and more, including a special hometown show in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 12. The tour is being produced by Live Nation.

"We're truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it's a celebration of the band's entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music," said TOM JOHNSTON.

The Doobie Brothers represent the best of a diverse range of American musical styles, incorporating elements of Rock n' Roll, Blues, Soul, Folk, Country, Bluegrass, and R&B. Their sound has influenced artists across all genres of music and their impact on the industry can be seen across generations, from their start in 1970 through to today.

Fans who attend THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR can expect to hear wide range of the band's hit songs, including "Listen To The Music," "Takin' It To The Streets," "Long Train Running," "Black Water," "What A Fool Believes," "China Grove," "Minute By Minute," "It Keeps You Runnin'," "Jesus Is Just Alright With Me" and many more.

"With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother. And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother - all these years later." - MICHAEL MCDONALD on NPR's Ask Me Another (October 25, 2019)

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2020 DATES:

Tue Jun 09 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 14 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)

Wed Jun 17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jun 19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Jun 20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jun 23 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Jun 24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jun 26 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Sat Jun 27 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Mon Jun 29 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jun 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 02 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jul 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Sun Jul 26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 30 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sun Aug 02 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue Aug 04 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 08 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Fri Aug 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sun Aug 30 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Wed Sep 02 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 05 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Sat Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Oct 09 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory

Sat Oct 10 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion





