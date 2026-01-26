 tracker
The Crane Wives to Kick Off Spring US Tour This April

Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale now.

By: Jan. 26, 2026
After an expansive run of 2025 tour dates, indie rock band The Crane Wives is heading back out on the road with a new US tour this April and June. Kicking off on April 14, The Crane Wives will bring their live show back to stages nationwide, stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Portland, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale now and available here.

Grand Rapids’ The Crane Wives were born of the 2010’s folk boom and are now comfortably in their rock and roll era. The band’s sixth full-length studio record, Beyond Beyond Beyond, received high praise, with reviewers noting its departure from the folk sound of their earlier records. Since its release in September 2024, Beyond Beyond Beyond has accrued over 7 million streams on Spotify.

The Crane Wives consists of Ben Zito (bass) and Dan Rickabus (drums) while co-leads Emilee Petersmark and Kate Pillsbury on electric guitars. The Crane Wives have 6 full-length albums under their belts and have performed over 600 shows across the US, sharing stages with acts such as The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Rusted Root, The Dead South, Joseph, and many more.

US Tour Dates:

April 14      Athens, OH @ University of Ohio Music Industry Summit

April 16      Birmingham, Al @ Iron City

April 17      Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

April 18      Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard 

April 19      Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

April 21      Houston, TX @ White Oak

April 22      Dallas, TX @ Echo

April 23      Austin, TX @ Radio East

April 25      Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 26      Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

April 29      Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal - Area 15

April 30      Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether

May 1         San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

June 11     Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

June 12     San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

June 13     San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

June 14     Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

June 16     Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Courtyard

June 18     Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 19     Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 20     Seattle, WA @ The Croc

June 21     Seattle, WA @ The Croc

June 23     Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

June 24     Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell - The Complex

June 27     Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre

June 28     Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua 

Photo Credit: Hwa-JeenNa




