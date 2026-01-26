The Crane Wives to Kick Off Spring US Tour This April

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After an expansive run of 2025 tour dates, indie rock band The Crane Wives is heading back out on the road with a new US tour this April and June. Kicking off on April 14, The Crane Wives will bring their live show back to stages nationwide, stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Portland, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale now and available here.

Grand Rapids’ The Crane Wives were born of the 2010’s folk boom and are now comfortably in their rock and roll era. The band’s sixth full-length studio record, Beyond Beyond Beyond, received high praise, with reviewers noting its departure from the folk sound of their earlier records. Since its release in September 2024, Beyond Beyond Beyond has accrued over 7 million streams on Spotify.

The Crane Wives consists of Ben Zito (bass) and Dan Rickabus (drums) while co-leads Emilee Petersmark and Kate Pillsbury on electric guitars. The Crane Wives have 6 full-length albums under their belts and have performed over 600 shows across the US, sharing stages with acts such as The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Rusted Root, The Dead South, Joseph, and many more.

US Tour Dates:

April 14 Athens, OH @ University of Ohio Music Industry Summit

April 16 Birmingham, Al @ Iron City

April 17 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

April 18 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

April 19 Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

April 21 Houston, TX @ White Oak

April 22 Dallas, TX @ Echo

April 23 Austin, TX @ Radio East

April 25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 26 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

April 29 Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal - Area 15

April 30 Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether

May 1 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

June 11 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

June 12 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

June 13 San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

June 14 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

June 16 Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Courtyard

June 18 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 20 Seattle, WA @ The Croc

June 21 Seattle, WA @ The Croc

June 23 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

June 24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell - The Complex

June 27 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre

June 28 Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua

Photo Credit: Hwa-JeenNa