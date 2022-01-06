The Body & OAA Announce Collaborative Album 'Enemy of Love'

The Body have announced a new collaborative album with electronic artist OAA, Enemy of Love, which is out Feb. 18th.

The album comes after a litany of acclaimed collaborations, including 2021's lauded BIG|BRAVE collaboration Leaving None But Small Birds, as well as an OAA remix track on The Body's 20th anniversary retrospective release Remixed. Along with the album's announcement, The Body & OAA have shared their first single "Barren of Joy" which features a guest vocal appearance by Dylan Walker (Full of Hell, Sightless Pit).

In keeping with their penchant for veering in new directions, The Body's work with producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson) doubles down on the duo's sonic excavations at the nexus of electronic, noise, and heavy music. Together, their percussive onslaught churns beneath a single mass of impossible magnitude that lurches and stutters as its gears grind in perpetual struggle.

The Body drummer Lee Buford's signature obliterated volleys set a steady pace which Wilson bolsters with a multitude of rhythmic clicks, thuds and synthesizer squeals. Guitarist and vocalist Chip King pours a cornucopia of volcanic noise-laden textures atop the throb, driving each piece to the absolute brink. Wilson adeptly straddles the line between Buford and King, creating a provocative syncopating interplay as well as employing abrasive samples and synth that entirely blur the boundaries of King's guitar and howl. The combination of the three is equal parts harrowing and intoxicating.

Following the release of Enemy of Love, The Body will be touring throughout North America, including a collaborative set with Uniform at Oblivion Access Festival in Austin.

Listen to the new single here: