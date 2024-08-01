The Bless Madonna Releasing Debut Album 'Godspeed' in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Blessed Madonna has announced the release of her long-awaited debut album, Godspeed, arriving October 11. Listen to the title track featuring DJ E-CLYPS HERE and pre-order the album digitally and on vinyl HERE.

Comprised of 24 tracks, including the singles “Mercy” ft. Jacob Lusk, “Serotonin Moonbeams,” and “Happier” ft. Clementine Douglas, Godspeed was written over the course of three years, detailing thousands of hours worth of work.

The album is both a testament to Marea Stamper’s (aka The Blessed Madonna) decisive and far-reaching influence, and a homage to her roots in underground electronic music. Drawing on a rich groundswell of collaborators —from pop megastars in Kylie Minogue to long-established names at the beating heart of the US underground like Jamie Principle and A-Trak, breakout acts like Joy Anonymous and vocalists tracing classic soul (Danielle Ponder), new-age gospel (Jacob Lusk) and UK RnB (Joy Crookes) — Godspeed explores the myriad of sounds, eras and touch points that make The Blessed Madonna the artist she is today.

There are also deeply personal themes at its core. Balancing the twin flames of rave and religion — both are of crucial importance to The Blessed Madonna — Godspeed explores the full spectrum of human emotions, tackling everything from joy to grief with equal gusto.

“Godspeed: the word marks the beginning of a journey and sometimes the end of one,” The Blessed Madonna explains. “After nearly a year in lockdown, when I signed the paperwork and knew that I was going to be allowed to make this album, I called my dad in Kentucky to tell him the good news. He could not contain his pride and in a way his relief. I was going to be ok. He says it better than I do at the beginning of the record. I lost him suddenly just weeks before the first session, but his voice will live in Godspeed forever and make a million more journeys to everyone who hears it.” Read more about the meaning of Godspeed HERE.

With creative direction overseen by acclaimed DIY bootlegger artists Sports Banger, the album also makes a stirring visual statement. A black & white photograph of The Blessed Madonna’s husband, Vadim, wearing a custom-made ‘Godspeed’ belt buckle is depicted on the reverse of the vinyl sleeve, for example, while the vinyl’s gatefold features a collection of repurposed club relics lifted from across The Blessed Madonna’s 30+ year DJ career.

Godspeed Tracklisting:

1. God Has Left The Room (Intro)

2. Somebody's Daughter

3. Nowhere Fast

4. Henny Hold Up Feat. Mother Marygold, Ric Wilson

5. Jinterlude

6. Serotonin Moonbeams

7. Edge of Saturday Night with Kylie Minogue

8. U Want 6 Grand 4 Wut (Interlude)

9. Blessed Already Feat. Ric Wilson, Mabl

10. Strength (R U Ready) Feat. Joy Crookes

11. Why Trax Records Still Sucks in 24 (Interlude)

12. We Still Believe Feat. Jamie Principle

13. That's The Shhh (Pure Love) (Interlude)

14. Carry Me Higher Feat. Danielle Ponder

15. Henterlude Feat. Joy Anonymous

16. Back 2 Love Feat. Jin Jin

17. Brand New Feat. James Vincent McMorrow, A-Trak

18. Count On My Love Feat. Daniel Wilson, KON

19. Godspeed Feat. DJ E-Clyps

20. Secretariat Feat. Shaun J. Wright, KON

21. Mercy (The Welcome) Feat. Jacob Lusk

22. Mercy Feat. Jacob Lusk

23. Your Mom <3 (Interlude)

24. Happier Feat. Clementine Douglas

Comments