The Bless Madonna Releasing Debut Album 'Godspeed' in October

The Blessed Madonna has announced the release of her long-awaited debut album, Godspeed, arriving October 11. Listen to the title track featuring DJ E-CLYPS HERE and pre-order the album digitally and on vinyl HERE.
Comprised of 24 tracks, including the singles “Mercy” ft. Jacob Lusk, “Serotonin Moonbeams,” and “Happier” ft. Clementine Douglas, Godspeed was written over the course of three years, detailing thousands of hours worth of work.
The album is both a testament to Marea Stamper’s (aka The Blessed Madonna) decisive and far-reaching influence, and a homage to her roots in underground electronic music. Drawing on a rich groundswell of collaborators —from pop megastars in Kylie Minogue to long-established names at the beating heart of the US underground like Jamie Principle and A-Trak, breakout acts like Joy Anonymous and vocalists tracing classic soul (Danielle Ponder), new-age gospel (Jacob Lusk) and UK RnB (Joy Crookes) — Godspeed explores the myriad of sounds, eras and touch points that make The Blessed Madonna the artist she is today.
There are also deeply personal themes at its core. Balancing the twin flames of rave and religion — both are of crucial importance to The Blessed Madonna — Godspeed explores the full spectrum of human emotions, tackling everything from joy to grief with equal gusto.
“Godspeed: the word marks the beginning of a journey and sometimes the end of one,” The Blessed Madonna explains. “After nearly a year in lockdown, when I signed the paperwork and knew that I was going to be allowed to make this album, I called my dad in Kentucky to tell him the good news. He could not contain his pride and in a way his relief. I was going to be ok. He says it better than I do at the beginning of the record. I lost him suddenly just weeks before the first session, but his voice will live in Godspeed forever and make a million more journeys to everyone who hears it.” Read more about the meaning of Godspeed HERE.
With creative direction overseen by acclaimed DIY bootlegger artists Sports Banger, the album also makes a stirring visual statement. A black & white photograph of The Blessed Madonna’s husband, Vadim, wearing a custom-made ‘Godspeed’ belt buckle is depicted on the reverse of the vinyl sleeve, for example, while the vinyl’s gatefold features a collection of repurposed club relics lifted from across The Blessed Madonna’s 30+ year DJ career.
1. God Has Left The Room (Intro)
2. Somebody's Daughter
3. Nowhere Fast
4. Henny Hold Up Feat. Mother Marygold, Ric Wilson
5. Jinterlude
6. Serotonin Moonbeams
7. Edge of Saturday Night with Kylie Minogue
8. U Want 6 Grand 4 Wut (Interlude)
9. Blessed Already Feat. Ric Wilson, Mabl
10. Strength (R U Ready) Feat. Joy Crookes
11. Why Trax Records Still Sucks in 24 (Interlude)
12. We Still Believe Feat. Jamie Principle
13. That's The Shhh (Pure Love) (Interlude)
14. Carry Me Higher Feat. Danielle Ponder
15. Henterlude Feat. Joy Anonymous
16. Back 2 Love Feat. Jin Jin
17. Brand New Feat. James Vincent McMorrow, A-Trak
18. Count On My Love Feat. Daniel Wilson, KON
19. Godspeed Feat. DJ E-Clyps
20. Secretariat Feat. Shaun J. Wright, KON
21. Mercy (The Welcome) Feat. Jacob Lusk
22. Mercy Feat. Jacob Lusk
23. Your Mom <3 (Interlude)
24. Happier Feat. Clementine Douglas
