The Ashley Sisters Get Sweet On Country Radio As Latest Single Reaches Top 80

With rebellious hearts and empowered attitudes, Lauren and Marlo Ashley have officially hit the charts again with their latest release to country radio. The Ashley Sisters' sophomore single Sweet On You captures a sound reminiscent of traditional country with a modern twist that highlights the innocence of classroom crushes and the feelings of first love.

Sweet On You, written by Lauren and Marlo, is available on iTunes, Spotify and all digital retailers now.

"It wasn't until we started performing this song at our shows that we knew it was something special," says Lauren. "It's a very relatable topic of young love, friendship and being unsure of what to do," adds Marlo. "It's the female perspective of attempting to escape the 'friend-zone,' which is an angle you don't normally hear."

Sweet On You, which has reached over 100k streams, has been well received by country radio across the nation and into Canada as it continues to climb up the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart. Building on the success, the girls have hit the road for a radio tour traveling to major US markets where they have been winning over numerous country fans.

"They're both outlaws," says Captain Jack of Renegade Radio Nashville. "After their visit, I thought 'I have to get on that bandwagon' because I think what they are doing is exactly where country music is moving. They are leading the way."

About The Ashley Sisters: Sisters and best friends on stage and off, Lauren and Marlo Ashley have always shared an inseparable bond. From an early age the girls showed interest in entertainment whether they were dancing in competitions, performing in makeshift bands or attending music camp. Having early musical inspiration from their maternal grandparents - she a singer and he a musician - the girls picked up instruments and began shaping their musical identities. At the age of 10 Marlo, an avid poetry fan, took an original poem to her sister and the two put music to the words, thus writing their first song together. They would continue to write together as their influences grew from the likes of Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline to Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert. Their debut release to country radio, Reckless, peaked at no. 75 on the MusicRow charts and introduced listeners to their unique blend of outlaw country, traditional country and country-pop - a new genre the sisters define as 'Outlaw Country-Pop.' By writing all of their own music and lyrics their writing takes on a distinctive fun-loving, positive and organic energy that leaves listeners feeling joy no matter the subject. With a rapidly growing fan base and plethora of unreleased music, The Ashley Sisters continue to set their sights high.





