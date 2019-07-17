The Alarm Launch 'On Tour Age' Podcast

On July 18th 2019, The Alarm will launch 'ON>TOUR>AGE' -#ontourage, the first in a series of Vlogs & podcasts (available from The Alarm You Tube Channel and all good digital media outlets including the official alarm Facebook page), that will be broadcast throughout the length and breadth of the Sigma LXXXV Tour 2019.

The first event will go out 'live' on July 18th from Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, where Mike Peters and The Alarm will pay homage to Elvis Presley, their friends U2, and a host of significant others, who have all made the pilgrimage to play at the birthplace of rock and roll.

Fans are encouraged to send suggestions for songs / artists to be covered to twitter.com/thealarm and tag posts with the hashtag #ontourage and any other artists identifiers and song links as deemed appropriate.

Utilising all the modern and accessible camera technology to create vital content, 'ON>TOUR>AGE' will be hosted by none other than Gareth Jones who will be the official MC, presenter and tour guide, taking viewers behind the scenes and into The Alarm's touring and recording world to interact with band members, and all the other essential characters who make a tour like Sigma LXXXV 2019 possible.

'ON>TOUR>AGE'

Ever wondered what it's like to go on tour with a rock band across America?

This summer, the 'ON>TOUR>AGE' film crew with Gareth Jones as presenter, will hit the road, coast to coast with Mike Peters and The Alarm, taking in 40 shows in 40 cities, broadcasting findings and observations to the world and streaming daily on the Internet.

The Alarm and presenter Gareth Jones are no strangers to the USA, having first arrived in 1983, as guests of Bono and U2 for the War Tour, creating a constant presence on the continent ever since.

What's changed? Well, 'ON>TOUR>AGE' in association with Mike Peters and The Alarm, will contrast and compare as they bounce along the interstates and highways, headlining a massive 8 week tour of ballrooms, theatres and festivals.

'ON>TOUR>AGE' will also be co-hosted by Jules Peters - breast cancer survivor and Alarm keyboard player who (along with husband Mike Peters MBE), was the subject of two very recent, high-profile BBC documentaries, including the award winning US movie - Man In The Camo Jacket.

The 'ON>TOUR>AGE' entourage, features a host of formidable and humorous characters such as charismatic drummer Smiley who has performed with Robbie Williams and Joe Strummer. The 'youthful' James Stevenson of Generation X and The Cult (who can lay claim to having played guitar for 72% of the world's bands), not to mention being a connoisseur of fine drinks and vintage instruments.

Also on board are the wildly whacky and mildly eccentric team of American roadies and lampies, who set up the shows, and take down all the gear, night after night after night.

This innovative and intimate podcast series will give unrivalled access to the band and their entourage, telling their unique story and the rock and roll adventures that happen to them, in real time, on film and in vlog / podcast format.

Blasting out daily missives from the road, the truck stops, the diners, record stores and radio stations as they go about their business, not to mention playing concerts at some amazing iconic venues such as Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, where Elvis Presley put together the first three chords of world changing music.

Where will it all end, where will it take them?

Tune in and find out this summer. Available at all podcast online outlets and The Alarm You Tube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUxf6WCerflAEhwtniLeaNg

'ON>TOUR>AGE' - #ontourage

In addition, The Alarm have launched a very special exclusive You Tube Playlist featuring 33 tracks from all three bands - The Alarm, Modern English and Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel that will all feature on this summer's forthcoming Sigma LXXXV Tour 2019.

The Alarm have also recorded their very own special versions of the Modern English classic 'I Melt With You', along with a stripped back reading of the 1983 Gene Loves Jezebel single - 'Screaming For Emmalene'.

Both tracks can be heard now exclusively on the official Alarm YouTube Channel and viewed on this page along with a premiere presentation of the widescreen edit of The Alarm classic 'Spirit Of '86', edited and enhanced by Gary Overington.

SIGMA LXXXV 2019 Tour Dates w/Modern English & Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel

July 17 Nashville, TN Cannary Row (The Alarm only)

July 19 Austin, TX 3Ten Live

July 20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

July 21 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theater

July 24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

July 25 San Diego, CA House of Blues

July 26 Temecula, CA Wien's Family Cellars

July 27 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater - Music Festival Show

July 31 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

August 2 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

August 3 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

August 5 Portland, OR Aladdin

August 6 Seattle, WA Triple Door

August 7 Spokane, WA Bing Crosby Theater

August 8 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex (The Alarm/Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel only)

August 9 Denver, CO Oriental Theater

August 10 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

August 12 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

August 14 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

August 15 Milwaukee, WI Turner Ballroom

August 16 Chicago, IL House of Blues

August 17 Detroit, MI St. Andrews

August 18 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

August 20 Portland, ME AURA

August 21 Boston, MA Paradise

August 23 Huntington, NY The Paramount

August 24 Jim Thorpe, PA Penns Peak

August 25 Falls Church, VA State Theatre

August 27 Albany, NY Skyport - The Alarm only

August 29 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

August 30 Staten Island, NY St. George Theater

August 31 Philadelphia, PA The Keswick Theater

Sept 1 Norfolk, VA Norva

Sept 3 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre

Sept 4 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Sept 5 Orlando, FL The Social (The Alarm/Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel only)

Sept 6 Bonita Springs, FL Southwest Florida Event Center Fort Meyers

Sept 7 Miami, FL The Ground at Club Space

Sept 8 St. Pete, FL Ferg's Concert Courtyard





Related Articles View More Music Stories