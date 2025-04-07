Texas Singer-Songwriter Dylan Gossett Sets 'The American Trail Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett has revealed he'll hit the road once again this July on The American Trail Tour, which will make stops across the midwest and west in Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. The buzzing artist-to-watch will also be performing at various festivals this summer, including Windy City Smokeout and Under The Big Sky. See the full list of new and previously announced tour dates below. Tickets for The American Trail Tour go on-sale via pre-sale on April 9 at 10 a.m. local time and public on-sale on April 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Gossett is currently on The Back 40 Tour across the U.S. and Canada and will make his highly anticipated debut at this year's Stagecoach Festival on April 26. The Austin, Texas native recently dropped his first release of 2025 “Like I Do,” teasing more to come from him this year.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

The Back 40 Tour

April 8 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

April 9 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

April 12 - Portland, Oreg. - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 24 - Tucson, Ariz. - Rialto Theatre

April 26 - Indio, Calif. - Stagecoach Festival

April 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Revel

May 3 - Arlington, Texas - Lonestar Smokeout Festival

May 13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

May 14 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

May 16 - Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala

May 20 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

May 21 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall

May 23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

May 29 - St. Petersburg, Fla. - Jannus Live

May 30 - Orlando, Fla. - House of Blues

May 31 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Revolution Live

June 6 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Festival

September 13 - Louisville, Ky. - Bourbon & Beyond

The American Trail Tour

July 9 - Wichita, Kan. - Wave Outdoors *Newly Announced

July 11 - Chicago, Ill. - Windy City Smokeout

July 12 - Clear Lake, Iowa - Surf Ballroom *Newly Announced

July 15 - Aspen, Colo. - Belly Up *Newly Announced

July 17 - Casper, Wyo. - The Gaslight Social *Newly Announced

July 18 - Emigrant, Mont. - The Old Saloon *Newly Announced

July 19 - Whitefish, Mont. - Under The Big Sky

ABOUT DYLAN GOSSETT

Dylan Gossett is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas. Gossett began writing and recording music during his early teen years using Garage Band on his mother's computer. Throughout high school, college at Texas A&M, and a job at Formula 1 Racing, music remained Gossett's true passion. Inspired to finally release music by a new generation of singer-songwriters he saw emerging online, Dylan began posting videos of his songs in April 2023 — immediately, his music struck a chord with a global audience.

Gossett released his first single “To Be Free” (entirely self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) in June 2023. Shortly thereafter, he teased a snippet of what would become his next song and breakout viral hit “Coal.” The video instantly took off, gaining over one million views within the first week. He quickly got back into his bedroom and created the song from scratch before releasing it in July 2023. Since its release, “Coal” has garnered over 428 million global streams, received Platinum Certifications in the U.S., Australia, Canada (2x) and Ireland (2x), debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the U.K., reached the Top Five on the Country Radio Chart in Australia, and climbed the Spotify U.S. Top 200. The New York Times called “Coal” “one of the year's best country songs,” and Billboard declared, “'Coal' and 'To Be Free' position Gossett as a formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential.”

In October 2023, Gossett released his highly anticipated debut EP No Better Time (also self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The EP received a slew of critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Grammy.com, Atwood Magazine, MusicRow, Holler, Country Central, and more. He then followed it up with his widely praised 2024 EP, Songs In The Gravel, which he wrote and self-produced, while also teaming up with notable producers Eddie Spear and Ian Fitchuk on a few tracks. On the touring front, his first-ever headline (and international) tour in spring 2024, dubbed the “No Better Time Tour,” sold-out immediately upon on-sale. He returned to the road last fall with his critically acclaimed “The Back 40 Tour.” Gossett also supported Noah Kahan in arenas across Australia and Morgan Wallen at Houston's Minute Maid Park. Not to mention, he made his festival debuts at SXSW, CMA Fest, Hangout Music Festival, Tortuga Music Festival, Two Step Inn Festival, and more. Now, Gossett kicks off what promises to be a massive year with his new single “Like I Do” out now, ahead of the second leg of his “The Back 40 Tour” across North America and highly anticipated performances at Country 2 Country and Stagecoach Festival this spring.

Photo credit: William Basnett

