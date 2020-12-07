Tessa Violet Debuts Official Video For TikTok Viral 'Wishful Drinking'

Today, artist and songwriter Tessa Violet has released a brand new animated official video for single "Wishful Drinking," a sleeper track from her debut album that catapulted to viral success on TikTok this fall.

Watch the official video now below!

Launched as a transition video on TikTok, the "Wishful Drinking" challenge has seen 290K+ unique videos in just a few months, amassing 600M collective views and participation from users like Bella Poarch and Jessica Alba. See a couple uploads from Tessa herself here and here + check out the full challenge here!

Speaking on the song's viral success, Tessa notes:

"'Wishful Drinking' was always one of my favorites, but it was never released as a focus single. Fast forward 9 months and it's now my second biggest song! Sometimes all a song needs is a spotlight to allow it to shine. Like a lot of people, I got really into TikTok during quarantine. I was trying to find a way I could use the platform to help shed a light on my music (since cutting through the noise is one of the hardest things for an artist without major label backing). I had this idea to try to make a song of mine go viral by creating an interesting trend around it (without outing myself as the artist of the song) - and it worked! What's ironic is that now I'm experiencing this strange phenomenon where some people on the street will recognize me from TikTok, but still not know I'm the artist who created the song-Ha! It's a fun moment when people put it all together."

Tessa Violet has approached the whirlwind of 2020 head-on, emerging as a visionary for how to navigate uncertain times as an independent artist. Having had to postpone her 2020 tour due to the pandemic, Tessa forged an alternate path to promote her album: collaborating with artist friends, repackaging fan-favorite singles, and completing the world that is Bad Ideas. From this concept came a brand new rework of "Bored" with MisterWives, which EUPHORIA. called "the epitome of a quarantine anthem," as well as a new take on "Words Ain't Enough" with Chloe Moriondo, which saw love from Complex.

Tessa has also collaborated with various notable outlets doing live stream performances throughout quarantine, including partnerships with SPIN, Bandsintown, EARMILK, and garnering an 'Artist of the Week' designation by Live Nation / Ones To Watch.

An independent artist blazing a path of her own, Tessa Violet's meteoric rise culminated with the fall 2019 release of her debut album, Bad Ideas, rounding out a breakout year for the rising artist. The sole songwriter on all but one of the album's tracks, the project received Spotify's Times Square billboard and has seen widespread success with hit single "Crush" amassing 150 million+ aggregate streams alone and earning a Genius 'Verified.' The album saw further support from the likes of Billboard, MTV News, and The FADER.

On the live side, Tessa spent much of last year cutting her teeth on the road and establishing herself as a captivating, fearless frontwoman. Catapulting her otherwise spunky, eclectic recordings to an intoxicating new level of raw, unabashed rock, 2019 saw Tessa and her shredding live band sell out headline tours in the U.S. and Europe, join AJR, COIN, and Misterwives on direct support tours, and play her festival debut at Lollapalooza.

About Tessa Violet

Growing up an only child in a small town, Tessa always had a deep desire to create authentic connections with people. YouTube was the first platform which allowed her to foster those connections; as she grew up, and the platform evolved, it became a place for many budding musicians to flock. As the world moves ever more digital (especially amidst the global pandemic), Tessa continues to spearhead the building of online artist communities and often collaborates with other artists through live streams, as she is doing now on her current virtual tour.

Raised in Oregon, Tessa eventually moved to Nashville where she began to focus on songwriting, sparking her shift towards a career in music. Now based in Los Angeles, Tessa has remained independent and continues to write her own songs.

