Terminal V Festival Announces Lineup For 2024 (Indira Paganotto, Charlie Sparks, Nico Moreno, Interplanetary Criminal & More)

Scotland's unmissable electronic music festival, Terminal V, will return to Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre for another weekend of cutting edge production, world-class sound, and epic sets from more than 80 international artists and homegrown talent.

Marking the milestone 10th edition of the biggest electronic music festival in the country, on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April 2024, more than 40,000 music fans will come together over two days, with the likes of Hannah Laing, DJ Daddy Trance, Nico Moreno, 999999999, Sara Landry, Charlie Sparks, Indira Paganotto, blk., OGUZ, Franck and all set to perform across five indoor and outdoor stages – plus many more still to be announced.

Having been voted #1 in Scotland in DJ Mag's 2022 + 2023 TOP 100 Festival Poll, #9 in the UK as a whole and just been nominated for ‘Best Festival' in DJ Mag's Best of British Awards, Terminal V attracts electronic and techno fans from across Europe and beyond, and has become an essential fixture on the Global electronic music calendar thanks to its carefully-curated line-ups – covering everything from acid and peak time techno to sleek minimalism – and mind-blowing, immersive light and sound production.

With 11 hours of non-stop music, Terminal V will be soundtracked by world-renowned names, including French techno DJ and producer Nico Moreno, who has racked up millions of streams for hits like Purple Widow, Insolent Rave, and Techno Crari, as well as Italian duo 999999999, who have set crowds alight at some of the world's largest techno events with their hardware-only set.

Also announced today is “high priestess of hard techno”, Sara Landry, one of the most exciting new voices in techno with releases on T-Minus, Kraftek, and mau5trap, and a high energy set from Charlie Sparks, with his rhythmic pounding trademark sound. Joining them will be one of Spain's most iconic and recognisable artists, Indira Paganotto, fresh from headlining stages around the globe, and Irish heavy-hitter blk., who will dish out hard techno tracks.

Having previously joined the crowds at Terminal V as a fan, Dundee-based global superstar in the making Hannah Laing, who wows clubbers with her iconic brand of “doof”, is among one of the first acts to be announced for 2024. With a string of sell-out club nights under her belt, Laing joins other super-star names, including Marlon Hoffstadt, aka DJ Daddy Trance, whose recent single, I Got You, was dubbed “Eurodance perfection” by Resident Advisor.

Netherlands-based trailblazer OGUZ also joins the line-up, showcasing an ever-changing soundscape, while homegrown DJ Franck, whose EP, Hear The Sound, has taken the techno world by storm, will also take to the stage.

Derek Martin, Terminal V Co-Festival Director, said: “When we started Terminal V back in April 2017, it was a single room warehouse style event, but from the very start we could see the huge potential at The Royal Highland Centre for creating something on a much grander scale. We always had a driving ambition to bring the world's leading techno/ electronic music artists to Scotland for the type of events we were seeing appear and attending ourselves globally – and now we're announcing the line-up for our 10th ever edition, which still all feels a bit surreal in our home city.”

“We pride ourselves on bringing together world-renowned acts with local homegrown talent alongside incredible stage production all packaged up together giving our attendees the most memorable, incredible immersive experience, with our 2024 spring festival sure to be no different, with such a huge international lineup with many artists still to be announced. We're set for yet another amazing weekend sure to be the biggest yet”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 29 at 9am, before general sale on Friday, November 30 at 9am, both available at Click Here.