Tennis Share 'Let's Make a Mistake' Ahead of New Album

Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis is back with a new single and music video out today. "Let's Make A Mistake Tonight" is the second release from Tennis' highly anticipated sixth studio album, Pollen, arriving next month via their own Mutually Detrimental label on Friday, February 10, 2023. Pre-orders are available now. The "Let's Make A Mistake Tonight" self-directed official music video is streaming now.

"'Let's Make a Mistake Tonight' is all hubris, attitude, and wish fulfillment. I'm turning water into wine," says Tennis. "I'm reshaping my reality through projection or denial. While tracking with Patrick I kept envisioning the same scene: I'm in the passenger's seat. Patrick drives with one hand on the wheel and one on my thigh. This song plays us out."

Pollen was announced in November 2022 with the song, "One Night With The Valet." It was met by immediate applause upon its release, with Glide declaring "Tennis' keyboard-based hush pop remains intact and as colorful as ever."

"'One Night with the Valet' is as fleeting as its title suggests," wrote PASTE, "flashing past in under two minutes. Over mid-tempo percussion, throbbing bass, and interconnected keys, Moore sings about staring down a desire far bigger than herself: 'Finding myself tempted by the face of love / Really fear that I could never get enough.' Her voice is as ethereal as the images she conjures ('We're riding high up watching over silent things / Like pearls scattered at our feet'), and before you know it, both have disappeared."

Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule getting underway with a two-night St. Valentine's Day stand at London's historic Islington Assembly Hall, set for February 14 and 15. North American dates begin March 24 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and then continue through early May.

Highlights include shows at such legendary venues as Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (March 29-30), New York City's Beacon Theatre (April 1), and Los Angeles, CA's world-famous Hollywood Palladium (April 28). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

TENNIS - TOUR 2023

FEBRUARY

14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall SOLD OUT

15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

MARCH

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

APRIL

1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

5 - Toronto, ON - History

7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

21 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

29 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Bar & Grill

MAY

2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

POLLEN marks the eagerly awaited follow-up to Tennis' milestone fifth album, 2020's acclaimed SWIMMER. Written during a four-month sailing excursion in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico, and then produced and recorded by Riley and Moore in their Denver, CO home studio, the album saw the duo elevating their distinctive pop approach to heretofore unexplored new heights on such breakthrough singles as "Runner" and "Need Your Love," both of which are joined by colorful companion videos directed by Luca Venter and streaming now at the official Tennis YouTube channel.

Tennis followed SWIMMER with an original new single, "Borrowed Time," penned exclusively for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and available now for streaming and download. The track was featured in the closing moments of S05 E09 "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," the penultimate episode of the animated series' landmark fifth season.

2021 also saw Tennis celebrating SWIMMER with their biggest North American live schedule to date, highlighted by sold-out headline shows - including two-night stands at both Los Angeles, CA's Fonda Theatre and Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Steel - as well as show-stealing festival appearances across the country.