Tenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 Wins
Tenille also made the debut tv performance for her newest single “The Last Time.”
Songwriter, performer and 2-time ACM winner Tenille Townes wins big at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association Awards with 5 wins. Townes, who co-hosted the awards alongside Blanco Brown, picked up awards for "Entertainer of the Year," "Female Artist of the Year" and "Ford F-150 Album of the Year" for her project released earlier this year, Masquerades.
She additionally won "Single of the Year" for "Girl Who Didn't Care" and "Songwriter of the Year" for the same track, alongside Steph Jones & David Pramik.
Tenille also made the debut tv performance for her newest single "The Last Time," released earlier this month. The song talks about the universal feeling of nostalgia you get after the realization of an occurrence in your life happened for the last time.
Earlier this year, Tenille dropped her highly anticipated project Masquerades via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records. The album, which won the "Ford F-150 Album of the Year" award at the CCMA's, is the first soul-baring collection Tenille plans to release, where she fully pulls her own mask down.
"Masquerades really represents those things that we get used to hiding behind and the idea of being able to step out and still hold on to the hope with both hands in the middle of that process." And at the heart of the EP is humanity. Masquerades features tracks with BRELAND, known for fusing Gospel, R&B and Country, on "Shared Walls," as well as with hit singer-songwriter Wrabel, who duets with Tenille on her single "When You Need It."
2022 TOUR DATES
Sept 16-Rodondo Beach, CA-Beachlife Festival
Sept 23-Brisbane, AUS-CMC Rocks Festival
Sept 24-Brisbane, AUS-CMC Rocks Festival
Sept 25-Brisbane, AUS-CMC Rocks Festival
Oct 6-Omaha, NE-Barnato
Oct 7-Ames, IA-Maintenance Shop
Oct 8-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway
Oct 14-Dublin, IE-Workmans
Oct 16-Belfast, IE-The Limelight 2
Oct 17-Glasgow, UK-Oran Mor
Oct 18-Bristol, UK-Fleece
Oct 19-London, UK-Scala
Oct 20-Manchester, UK-Gorilla
Oct 22-Utrecht, Netherlands-Tivoli Vreden Burg
Oct 24-Berlin, DE-Privatclub
Oct 25-Hamburg, DE-Häkken
Nov 2-New York, NY-Gramercy Theatre
Nov 3-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair
Nov 4-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live
Nov 8-Oshawa, ON-The Music Hall
Nov 10 -Kitchner, ON-Wax
Nov 11-London, ON-London Music Hall
Nov 12-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall
Nov 13-Ottawa, ON-Bronson Centre
Nov 18-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena
Nov 19-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena