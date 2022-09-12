Tenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 Wins

Songwriter, performer and 2-time ACM winner Tenille Townes wins big at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association Awards with 5 wins. Townes, who co-hosted the awards alongside Blanco Brown, picked up awards for "Entertainer of the Year," "Female Artist of the Year" and "Ford F-150 Album of the Year" for her project released earlier this year, Masquerades.

She additionally won "Single of the Year" for "Girl Who Didn't Care" and "Songwriter of the Year" for the same track, alongside Steph Jones & David Pramik.

Tenille also made the debut tv performance for her newest single "The Last Time," released earlier this month. The song talks about the universal feeling of nostalgia you get after the realization of an occurrence in your life happened for the last time.

Earlier this year, Tenille dropped her highly anticipated project Masquerades via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records. The album, which won the "Ford F-150 Album of the Year" award at the CCMA's, is the first soul-baring collection Tenille plans to release, where she fully pulls her own mask down.

"Masquerades really represents those things that we get used to hiding behind and the idea of being able to step out and still hold on to the hope with both hands in the middle of that process." And at the heart of the EP is humanity. Masquerades features tracks with BRELAND, known for fusing Gospel, R&B and Country, on "Shared Walls," as well as with hit singer-songwriter Wrabel, who duets with Tenille on her single "When You Need It."

2022 TOUR DATES

Sept 16-Rodondo Beach, CA-Beachlife Festival

Sept 23-Brisbane, AUS-CMC Rocks Festival

Sept 24-Brisbane, AUS-CMC Rocks Festival

Sept 25-Brisbane, AUS-CMC Rocks Festival

Oct 6-Omaha, NE-Barnato

Oct 7-Ames, IA-Maintenance Shop

Oct 8-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway

Oct 14-Dublin, IE-Workmans

Oct 16-Belfast, IE-The Limelight 2

Oct 17-Glasgow, UK-Oran Mor

Oct 18-Bristol, UK-Fleece

Oct 19-London, UK-Scala

Oct 20-Manchester, UK-Gorilla

Oct 22-Utrecht, Netherlands-Tivoli Vreden Burg

Oct 24-Berlin, DE-Privatclub

Oct 25-Hamburg, DE-Häkken

Nov 2-New York, NY-Gramercy Theatre

Nov 3-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair

Nov 4-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live

Nov 8-Oshawa, ON-The Music Hall

Nov 10 -Kitchner, ON-Wax

Nov 11-London, ON-London Music Hall

Nov 12-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

Nov 13-Ottawa, ON-Bronson Centre

Nov 18-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena

Nov 19-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena