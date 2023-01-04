Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ten Penny Gypsy Releases Vintage-Themed Music Video For Studio Outtake “River N' Me”

The song is a studio outtake from the band's critically acclaimed album, "Fugitive Heart."

Jan. 04, 2023  

Ten Penny Gypsy Releases Vintage-Themed Music Video For Studio Outtake “River N' Me”

Little Rock-based americana group, Ten Penny Gypsy is known for their down-to-earth and emotionally-charged music. Keeping with the traditions of American Roots music, the band recently released a rustic music video to accompany a stripped-down acoustic toe-tapper, "River N' Me." The song is a studio outtake from the band's critically acclaimed album, "Fugitive Heart," produced by longtime Neil Young guitarist, Anthony Crawford.

Ten Penny Gypsy, working with Sharpe Videography, purposefully filmed the video in black and white, with a reel-to-reel flicker, in order to celebrate simpler times, when the world seemed more innocent and peaceful. The video was shot on location on the Arkansas River.

Arkansas singer/songwriters Justin Patterson and Laura Lynn Danley had been writing and performing separately as solo artists for years when they decided to form the Folk/Americana duo Ten Penny Gypsy in 2016. Following the release of their self-titled debut album in 2017, Ten Penny Gypsy received three nominations for the 2018 Arkansas Country Music Awards: "Album of the Year," "Americana Artist of the Year," and "Vocal Group of the Year." The group has since garnered additional Arkansas CMA nominations for "Americana Artist of the Year" in 2019, 2021, 2022 and for "Vocal Group of the Year" in 2019.

In 2020, Ten Penny Gypsy released their second full-length album, "Fugitive Heart," a collection of original songs once again produced by renowned multi-instrumentalist Anthony Crawford. The album also prominently features the talents of 2021 Arkansas CMA winner Buddy Case (Guitarist of the Year).

The appeal of "Fugitive Heart" is broad. It has spawned a #1 song on the iTunes Country Sales chart in South Africa (Your True You), and videos (Lonesome No More, Making Headway) that have medalled at numerous international film festivals. https://www.tenpennygypsy.com



Jefferson Berry to Release Dreams of Modern Living This Month Photo
Jefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This Month
The Urban Acoustic Coalition bandleader has produced an album of guitar and vocals that is centered on stories. The themes of the good love, the bad love and these days of strange that were on display on Double Deadbolt Logic (2020) and Soon! (2021) by Jefferson Berry & the UAC are given clarity on Dreams of Modern Living.
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album Photo
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album
The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix Photo
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix
Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement. Listen to the new remix now!
VIDEO: Lonnie Releases Video For Debut Single One Night Stand Photo
VIDEO: Lonnie Releases Video For Debut Single 'One Night Stand'
Rising talent Lonnie – whose blend of alt-R&B, melodic rap, and pop appeal is making him one to watch this year – has released the music video for his debut single “One Night Stand.” The standout moment of the track is the chorus’s interpolation of “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, a genius repackaging of a classic for the modern era.

More Hot Stories For You


Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson Has Died At 89Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson Has Died At 89
December 29, 2022

The family of the late Canadian country legend Ian Tyson, CM AOE, has confirmed the singer-songwriter died from on-going health complications on December 29th, 2022 at his ranch in southern Alberta, Canada at age 89.
Renowned Dutch Musician Harry Kappen Releases Politically Charged Single 'WarGames'Renowned Dutch Musician Harry Kappen Releases Politically Charged Single 'WarGames'
December 27, 2022

Renowned Dutch musician and music therapist Harry Kappen has released a politically motivated new single, 'WarGames.'
Video: Danny González, AG Orloz & More Join Together for #BETHELOVEVideo: Danny González, AG Orloz & More Join Together for #BETHELOVE
December 27, 2022

Watch singers Danny González and AG Orloz join together with the Mexican singer Israel Zarzosa (former participant of La Voz México) and a group of acting friends to bring joy and promote positive feelings, in the middle of Christmas.
Shaggy and Kes Set The 'Mood' For Carnival 2023Shaggy and Kes Set The 'Mood' For Carnival 2023
December 23, 2022

GRAMMY-Award winning performer, songwriter and producer Shaggy has set the 'Mood' for Carnival with his new release featuring Kes.  
Watch: Eureka O'Hara Premieres Video to Body-Positive Empowerment Anthem 'Big Mawma'Watch: Eureka O'Hara Premieres Video to Body-Positive Empowerment Anthem 'Big Mawma'
December 22, 2022

Watch Eureka O’Hara's video to her biggest and boldest single yet, “Big Mawma.”
share