Teebs Enlists Panda Bear for 'Did It Again'

The last we heard from Mtendere Mandowa, aka Teebs, was 2020. Today, he returns with a two-track single comprising "Did It Again" featuring Panda Bear and "NES."

"Did It Again" combines Teebs' immersive, melodic productions with the psychedelic wails of Noah Lennox, who previously appeared on Teebs' 2019 track "Studie." Meanwhile, "NES" is a quiet, contained lagoon of harps, muffled beats, and croaks and chirps of wildlife.

Teebs' last release, Anicca (2019), included collaborations from Panda Bear as well as Sudan Archives, Pink Siifu, and Anna Wise. It drew widespread acclaim from Billboard, Bandcamp (Album of the Day), XLR8R (Best LPs of 2019) and Pitchfork, who summed up the project as "a set of effortless, shape-shifting tracks that make time stand still."

In the interim between new releases, Teebs keeps busy as not only a musician but a visual artist as well. His recent Europe tour included a performance with the London Contemporary Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall. He hosts a show on Dublab called "Record Seed," where he connects like-minded creatives across the blockchain space.

Alongside his musical output, Teebs also paints, and his creations have appeared at New Image Art, HVW8 Gallery and Space1520 in Los Angeles, as well as Maison Kitsuné New York Perry-Archives & Gallery in New York. Not limited to canvases or blockchains, he's also collaborated on clothing designs with Ron Herman and Obey Clothing.

Over the years Mtendere Mandowa, more commonly known as Teebs, has established himself as a consummate artist. A completely unique style, his ideas seemingly flow from a cloudy hidden realm of the ether straight through the medium and onto the canvas. Reflecting his skills as a producer and a painter, his projects possess a flawless consistency that pull one deep into the worlds he creates.

Layered and endlessly lush, Teebs' music speaks to the mind and the body in a hyper-real way that ultimately leaves one relaxed, curious, and perplexed all at the same time. With roots at the My Hollow Drum collective, Dublab, and Low End Theory, Teebs is a staple in Los Angeles music. With the help of his label mates at Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder, he has undoubtedly inspired many new sounds that continue to evolve from LA and beyond.

An awe-inspiring output over the past nine years includes two full-length albums and one mini-album on Brainfeeder, multiple split albums and collaborative EPs with the likes of Daedelus and Jeremiah Jae, and two limited run CDs on My Hollow Drum. He is also one half of the Sons of Morning with fellow beat pioneer Prefuse 73.

Following his acclaimed debut Ardour in 2010, Teebs released Collections (2011), Estara (2014) and, after a five-year hiatus, his most recent album ​Anicca in 2019, with the help of a host of musical friends including ​Panda Bear (Animal Collective), Sudan Archives, Ringgo Ancheta aka MNDSGN, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and Anna Wise.

Listen to the new single here: