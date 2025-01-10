Teddy Swims & GIVĒON Team Up for Soulful New Single 'Are You Even Real'

Listen to the new collaboration from Teddy Swims and GIVĒON.
Grammy-nominated breakout superstar Teddy Swims has teamed up with acclaimed Grammy-nominated R&B artist GIVĒON for a new single, “Are You Even Real,” out now via Warner Records.
The track gives another taste of Swims’ highly anticipated new album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), arriving January 24. In addition to GIVĒON, the album features collaborations with Muni Long, Coco Jones and GloRilla. It follows the massive success of Part 1, which included his global multi-platinum hits “Lose Control” and “The Door.”
About the making of “Are You Even Real,” both artists share: “I'm in love with a perfect woman and I am so lucky that sometimes it feels too good to be true!” says Swims. “I’m so grateful to have my dear friend GIVĒON on 'Are You Even Real' with me! He is a once in a generation talent, I'm trying to get this man to do a whole record with me!”
“This song came together in such a natural way and it shows,” GIVĒON explains. “The music, the lyrics, Teddy, and myself. It’s one that makes you replay it over and over. Excited to finally share it with the world.”
This track arrives on the heels of Swims’ recent collaborations “Georgia Ways” with Quavo and Luke Bryan and “Somethin’ Bout A Woman” with Thomas Rhett. It also follows the first taste fans received of I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — “Bad Dreams,” the lead single from Part 2, which is currently climbing the charts after debuting on the Billboard Hot 100.
2024 was a record year for Swims, who celebrated the success of his multi-platinum chart-conquering hits “Lose Control” and “The Door” from his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). Swims' breakout single “Lose Control” catapulted his success to new heights, claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the second-longest running Hot 100 Top 10 song of all time. The track has amassed over 3 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.”
The success earned him a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, as well as a performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where he received three nominations, and the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where he received eight nominations and won two awards: Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song of 2024. His impact has soared across the globe—in 2024 we saw him perform at the MTV EMAs and NRJ Awards, as well as the Los40 Awards, where he took home two trophies: Best International Artist and Best International Album of the Year.
Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 — such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and b. He made a statement with I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024.
Swims shows no signs of slowing down as he jumpstarts a record-breaking 2025, with the release of I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) and his biggest global headline tour to date—including performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil—on the horizon. Click HERE for tickets and more information.
Feb 11 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Feb 13 — Antwerp, Belgium — Lotto Arena
Feb 14 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle
Feb 16 — Oslo, Norway — Oslo Spektrum Arena
Feb 18 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
Feb 19 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena
Feb 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
Feb 23 — Berlin, Germany — Velodrom
Feb 25 — Zurich, Switzerland — The Hall
Feb 27 — Paris, France — Zénith Paris - La Villette
Mar 3 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mar 4 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mar 6 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley
Mar 7 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley
Mar 9 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Mar 10 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Mar 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
Mar 13 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
Mar 16 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Mar 22 — San Isidro, Argentina — Lollapalooza Argentina 2025
Mar 23 — Santiago, Chile — Lollapalooza Chile 2025
Mar 27 — Bogotà, Colombia — Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025
Mar 29 — São Paulo, Brazil — Lollapalooza Brasil 2025
May 9 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 10 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
May 12 — Orange Beach, AL — The Amphitheater at the Wharf
May 14 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
May 15 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater
May 18 — Philadelphia, PA — Mann Center for the Performing Arts
May 20 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion
May 21 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*
May 23 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 24 — Laval, QC — Place Bell
May 27 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
May 28 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
May 30 — Boston, MA — The Stage at Suffolk Downs
July 6 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory
July 8 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 11 — Cincinnati, OH — Icon Music Center Festival Stage
July 12 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
July 14 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union
July 16 — Washington, DC — The Anthem
July 17 — Washington, DC — The Anthem
July 21 — Erie, PA — Erie Insurance Arena
July 31 — San Diego, CA — Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park
Aug 1 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Aug 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 6 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater
Aug 7 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 9 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Aug 10 — New Orleans, LA — Champions Square
Aug 12 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 13 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 15 — Birmingham, AL — Birmingham Amphitheater
Aug 16 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug 18 — Huntsville, AL — The Orion Amphitheater
Aug 20 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 20 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre
Aug 24 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 26 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — America First Field Plaza
Aug 30 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre
Aug 31 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater
Sep 3 — Troutdale, OR — Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Sep 5 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre
Sep 6 — South Lake Tahoe, NV — Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Sep 9 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre
Sep 10 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre
Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel
