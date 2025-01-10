Teddy Swims & GIVĒON Team Up for Soulful New Single 'Are You Even Real'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated breakout superstar Teddy Swims has teamed up with acclaimed Grammy-nominated R&B artist GIVĒON for a new single, “Are You Even Real,” out now via Warner Records.

The track gives another taste of Swims’ highly anticipated new album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), arriving January 24. In addition to GIVĒON, the album features collaborations with Muni Long, Coco Jones and GloRilla. It follows the massive success of Part 1, which included his global multi-platinum hits “Lose Control” and “The Door.”

About the making of “Are You Even Real,” both artists share: “I'm in love with a perfect woman and I am so lucky that sometimes it feels too good to be true!” says Swims. “I’m so grateful to have my dear friend GIVĒON on 'Are You Even Real' with me! He is a once in a generation talent, I'm trying to get this man to do a whole record with me!”

“This song came together in such a natural way and it shows,” GIVĒON explains. “The music, the lyrics, Teddy, and myself. It’s one that makes you replay it over and over. Excited to finally share it with the world.”

This track arrives on the heels of Swims’ recent collaborations “Georgia Ways” with Quavo and Luke Bryan and “Somethin’ Bout A Woman” with Thomas Rhett. It also follows the first taste fans received of I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — “Bad Dreams,” the lead single from Part 2, which is currently climbing the charts after debuting on the Billboard Hot 100.

2024 was a record year for Swims, who celebrated the success of his multi-platinum chart-conquering hits “Lose Control” and “The Door” from his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). Swims' breakout single “Lose Control” catapulted his success to new heights, claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the second-longest running Hot 100 Top 10 song of all time. The track has amassed over 3 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.”

The success earned him a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, as well as a performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where he received three nominations, and the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where he received eight nominations and won two awards: Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song of 2024. His impact has soared across the globe—in 2024 we saw him perform at the MTV EMAs and NRJ Awards, as well as the Los40 Awards, where he took home two trophies: Best International Artist and Best International Album of the Year.

Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 — such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and b. He made a statement with I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024.

Swims shows no signs of slowing down as he jumpstarts a record-breaking 2025, with the release of I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) and his biggest global headline tour to date—including performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil—on the horizon. Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Teddy Swims 2025 Tour Dates:

Feb 11 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Feb 13 — Antwerp, Belgium — Lotto Arena

Feb 14 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle

Feb 16 — Oslo, Norway — Oslo Spektrum Arena

Feb 18 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

Feb 19 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena

Feb 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Feb 23 — Berlin, Germany — Velodrom

Feb 25 — Zurich, Switzerland — The Hall

Feb 27 — Paris, France — Zénith Paris - La Villette

Mar 3 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 4 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 6 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 7 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 9 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Mar 10 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Mar 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Mar 13 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Mar 16 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Mar 22 — San Isidro, Argentina — Lollapalooza Argentina 2025

Mar 23 — Santiago, Chile — Lollapalooza Chile 2025

Mar 27 — Bogotà, Colombia — Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025

Mar 29 — São Paulo, Brazil — Lollapalooza Brasil 2025

May 9 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 10 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

May 12 — Orange Beach, AL — The Amphitheater at the Wharf

May 14 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 15 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

May 18 — Philadelphia, PA — Mann Center for the Performing Arts

May 20 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion

May 21 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

May 23 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 24 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

May 27 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

May 28 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

May 30 — Boston, MA — The Stage at Suffolk Downs

July 6 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory

July 8 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 11 — Cincinnati, OH — Icon Music Center Festival Stage

July 12 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

July 14 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union

July 16 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

July 17 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

July 21 — Erie, PA — Erie Insurance Arena

July 31 — San Diego, CA — Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park

Aug 1 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Aug 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 6 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater

Aug 7 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 9 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Aug 10 — New Orleans, LA — Champions Square

Aug 12 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 13 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 15 — Birmingham, AL — Birmingham Amphitheater

Aug 16 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug 18 — Huntsville, AL — The Orion Amphitheater

Aug 20 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 20 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

Aug 24 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 26 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — America First Field Plaza

Aug 30 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre

Aug 31 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater

Sep 3 — Troutdale, OR — Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

Sep 5 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Sep 6 — South Lake Tahoe, NV — Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sep 9 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre

Sep 10 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel

Comments