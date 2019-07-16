Taylor Grey Delivers Beautiful Cover of the Classic MY GIRL

Last month, Taylor Grey surprised fans by releasing cover single "Bubbly" and she's back again, this time with a cover of the iconic, "My Girl."

"My Girl" was written by the legendary group, The Temptations; who originally released the triumph song in 1965, that went on to become their first U.S. #1 single.

A pop queen in the making, Taylor's version has a similar sense of pop-thenticity that she's cultivated as her own over the past year, with her effervescent vocals juxtapositioned against a soulful backing. Revealing a more melancholy and sultry side, Taylor adds her own unique twist and style to the classic Temptations' song.

Listen on your favorite streaming service here!

Taylor shares, "My Girl is such a classic, a staple of music history. When I was asked to record covers, My Girl immediately stood out as a song I had always loved and wanted to cover. I originally started out with a very broken-down version, which is the vocals you hear on the song. But when I was working with Jamie Sellers, he really created some extra magic when adding more modern production."

"My Girl" makes its premiere right as Taylor starts the Love Again Tour with New Hope Club, and serves as a two-song bundle with "Bubbly" (both produced by Jamie Sellers).

A gifted songwriter and energetic performer, Taylor Grey burst onto the music scene in 2016, the same year she started her undergraduate degree at Stanford University. Driven by introspection and emotive delivery, the 22-year-old Northern California native has been building a name for herself as a prolific recording artist by navigating today's contemporary pop landscape with authenticity and vulnerability that is impossible not to cheer on. Taylor's latest project, her self titled EP GREY (produced by Oliver "Oligee" Goldstein [Foster the People, Christina Aguilera] and executive producer, Josh Abraham [Justin Bieber, P!nk]), has been featured on some of Spotify's major playlists such as Pop Sauce and supported by the likes of iHeart, YSBNow, Just Jared, and more. Taylor's music is a melting pot of provocative, emotional, and playful that reflects in her writing and performance. Taylor continues to tour with her grueling academic schedule and recently reunited with The Vamps on their 2019 Four Corners UK Tour after sharing the stage with them in her hometown of San Francisco and Los Angeles during their USA 2018 Tour. On the back of the success of the tour, Taylor released a self-penned, new single entitled, Intentionally, on May 17th, 2019, premiering live in Manchester at the legendary O2 APOLLO venue. Intentionally is an electric single embodied with a catchy melody and playful attitude that was produced by Nico Stadi (Justin Bieber, Lindsey Stirling), and mixed/mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Imad Royal (The Chainsmokers, Panic! At The Disco).





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You