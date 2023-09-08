Talking Kind Releases Debut Album 'It Did Bring Me Down'

Talking Kind releases their debut album, It Did Bring Me Down, on Lauren Records. The solo act of Pat Graham, Talking Kind is a new kind of project for the Philadelphia DIY staple.

It Did Bring Me Down was previewed by the singles “Damn Shame,” “My Truck,” and “Trouble,” the latter of which features Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook Parrot, and Michael Cantor of The Goodbye Party. These songs all exemplify the ways that the album is an experiment for Graham. “Damn Shame” sees the artist looking back on his life, and accepting the love he had once shrugged off.

“Trouble” is vulnerable but funny, embracing the honesty that comes with having a big mouth. This vulnerability enmeshed in humor is on vibrant display on the power pop ripper, “My Truck,” a song about all the ways a new set of wheels can fix your life.

It Did Bring Me Down was written, produced and performed by Graham himself.

Backed by a self-deprecating sense of humor that his therapist calls “worrisome,” TALKING KIND presents Pat Graham with an opportunity to explore being totally honest with himself. With It Did Bring Me Down, the seasoned DIY songwriter is able to marry his stripped down, pop-driven songwriting to an attitude of being so “over it” that life is a breeze.

“For years, I was writing songs for the listener,” says Graham, “this is the first time I sat down and wrote songs for myself. I didn’t delete the weird guitar tones, I kept the “do it again” takes, and I tried to make myself laugh with the lyrics. It has been a freeing and completely terrifying experience.” The result is an intimate, blown out vibe reminiscent of The Microphones, Mirah, or Lemonheads coupled with song structures akin to more contemporary acts like Hovvdy, Trace Mountains, and Jay Som.