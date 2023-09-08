Talking Kind Releases Debut Album 'It Did Bring Me Down'

Talking Kind is a new kind of project for the Philadelphia DIY staple. 

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Talking Kind Releases Debut Album 'It Did Bring Me Down'

Talking Kind releases their debut album, It Did Bring Me Down, on Lauren Records. The solo act of Pat Graham, Talking Kind is a new kind of project for the Philadelphia DIY staple. 

“For years, I was writing songs for the listener,” says Graham of It Did Bring Me Down, “this is the first time I sat down and wrote songs for myself. I didn’t delete the weird guitar tones, I kept the “do it again” takes, and I tried to make myself laugh with the lyrics. It has been a freeing and completely terrifying experience.”

It Did Bring Me Down was previewed by the singles “Damn Shame,” “My Truck,” and “Trouble,” the latter of which features Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook Parrot, and Michael Cantor of The Goodbye Party. These songs all exemplify the ways that the album is an experiment for Graham. “Damn Shame” sees the artist looking back on his life, and accepting the love he had once shrugged off.

“Trouble” is vulnerable but funny, embracing the honesty that comes with having a big mouth. This vulnerability enmeshed in humor is on vibrant display on the power pop ripper, “My Truck,” a song about all the ways a new set of wheels can fix your life. 

It Did Bring Me Down was written, produced and performed by Graham himself. 

Backed by a self-deprecating sense of humor that his therapist calls “worrisome,” TALKING KIND presents Pat Graham with an opportunity to explore being totally honest with himself. With It Did Bring Me Down, the seasoned DIY songwriter is able to marry his stripped down, pop-driven songwriting to an attitude of being so “over it” that life is a breeze.

“For years, I was writing songs for the listener,” says Graham, “this is the first time I sat down and wrote songs for myself. I didn’t delete the weird guitar tones, I kept the “do it again” takes, and I tried to make myself laugh with the lyrics. It has been a freeing and completely terrifying experience.” The result is an intimate, blown out vibe reminiscent of The Microphones, Mirah, or Lemonheads coupled with song structures akin to more contemporary acts like Hovvdy, Trace Mountains, and Jay Som.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joey Valence & Brae Release Debut Album PUNK TACTICS; Announce Tour Photo
Joey Valence & Brae Release Debut Album 'PUNK TACTICS'; Announce Tour

Forged by the sounds of giants like Beastie Boys and brimming with ‘90s references including Mortal Kombat, Nike Air and Super Mario, Joey Valence & Brae are bringing back a sound that is equal parts nostalgic and infectious – perfect for a wide-ranging group of both misfit teens and nostalgic adults.

2
Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With Satin Velvet Single Photo
Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With 'Satin Velvet' Single

Musician, comedian, and theoretical physicist Brian Wecht is excited to announce the release of “Satin Velvet Velvet” the first single from the Mature Situations album from his smooth jazz alter ego Trey Magnifique. Mature Situations is Brian’s first album as Trey Magnifique and his debut solo project.

3
Courtney Barnett Shares Instrumental Album End Of the Day Photo
Courtney Barnett Shares Instrumental Album 'End Of the Day'

Barnett also collaborated with film-maker Claire Vogel to create an album-length visual accompaniment to End Of The Day. Inspired by the album's artwork (an image of distant figures in blue raincoats climbing a hill near Niagara Falls) their imagery matches the record in its unfussy, beauty and intimacy.

4
Video: Watch Chappell Roan Perform Pink Pony Club For Amazon Music Photo
Video: Watch Chappell Roan Perform 'Pink Pony Club' For Amazon Music

Chappell Roan performed her hit song 'Pink Pony Club' for Amazon Music's Live Session. Recently, Roan served up “HOT TO GO!”—the latest single and video in a slew of irresistible tracks teeing up her highly anticipated debut album. The album was co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, Guts). Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD