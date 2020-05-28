TWIN XL Drops Quarantine-Shot Visual For 'Melt'

After supporting The Fitz and the Tantrums on their recent U.S. tour, alt-pop trio TWIN XL - comprised of Cameron Walker-Wright (Nekokat) and brothers John Gomez and Stephen Gomez (The Summer Set) - returns today with the music video for their infectious new single "Melt" available across all digital streaming platforms now via The Orchard. CLICK HERE to watch the visual, directed by Jade Ehlers (Tessa Violet, flor, MAX), which the band wrote and self-produced in two different locations in quarantine amidst the current COVID-19 crisis. "Melt" is the first offering from the critically acclaimed band's forthcoming debut album.



On their new music video, TWIN XL shares, "Up until this release, we hadn't really done a straight up performance video yet and with all of us being stuck at home under quarantine, it seemed like a fun thing to do and suited the vibe of the song. Our director, Jade Ehlers, helped to come up with this really cool angle where it almost feels like we are trapped inside of these old TV's performing the song - it's really quite symbolic. We shot it ourselves from two different locations and he put it all together. It was a really awesome and fun learning experience."

The hypnotic hybrid of Los Angeles-based alt-pop band TWIN XL had its breakout in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed debut EP How To Talk To Strangers featuring the catchy hit single "Good," which peaked at #19 at alternative radio and spent 5 weeks on Billboard's Top Alternative Songs Chart peaking at #24. Described by NYLON as "very, very good," and by MTV News as "a Certified Bop," the single peaked at #1 on Spotify's top alternative music playlist The New Alt and was featured on Out Now. Along the way, the band has toured alongside the likes of The Fitz and the Tantrums, lovelytheband, The Maine, The Mowgli's, Jukebox The Ghost, and I Don't Know How But They Found Me and scored high-profile syncs on FOX's The Resident, Hulu's Light As A Feather, and MTV's Ex On The Beach, to name a few.

