THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'

On the heels of a run of dates in the US, The Ramona Flowers today release their dreamy single, "Gotta Get Home." Written about guitarist Sam Dyson's personal family life but through the eyes of lead vocalist Steve Bird, the track showcases the band's signature musicianship.

"It's Steve looking at Sam and seeing the same expression that he feels inside too; that he doesn't want to be stuck somewhere thousands of miles from home with strange people and strange faces. It's him wishing for a teleporter to get back to what really matters."

Listen "Gotta Get Home" and watch the video for the track here:

Alongside the brand new single, the UK-based The Ramona Flowers have also announced the October 28 release of their vinyl EP, also titled Gotta Get Home. Spanning six tracks, the EP is a mini celebration of the year and includes the Top 10 Oliver Nelson Club Mix of "California" as well as previous single, "Up All Night," (featuring Nile Rodgers) - currently turning into an Alternative US radio hit - which has now surpassed the one million mark in combined streams.

Two unheard tracks are also featured, including the fan favorite, "I Dance Alone." Title track Gotta Get Home kicks off the EP, which showcases a new lease of life and beginning of an exciting new chapter.

2022 has been The Ramona Flowers's most prolific year so far. The band are currently overseas to play at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix today, and tomorrow. In addition to their US tour (where they supported Barns Courtney US Tour and played LA's buzzy Peppermint Club) they recently headlined a packed out Omeara in London.

This Summer saw The Ramona Flowers support the likes of Tom Grennan in the UK, and rock heavyweights Muse and Placebo at Firenze Rocks in Italy. Showing no signs of slowing down, the band have been confirmed to support Reverend & the Makers on their UK Tour in Feb 2023.

The Ramona Flowers - Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards, guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums) - have hit on a rich new seam of creativity meaning that, for a band maturing into its fourth album, they sound a lot like a group just about to release its debut. From these upcoming songs a story emerges: of four men resisting, accepting then finally celebrating adulthood.

"This is the best chance we've ever had," drummer Ed Gallimore states. "And we're making the best music we've ever made." "We're hungry," Steve states. "This band is still why I get up every day, what I think about every day. I live and breathe it every day and I refuse to go through the motions." The new music's a celebration of sorts, he adds. "A celebration of still existing, still being alive, still making music and still having something to say."