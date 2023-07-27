THE IRREPRESSIBLES Announce Special UK Tour For October 2023

Currently based in Manchester Jamie is creating an EP of brand new material due for release ahead of the upcoming live dates this Autumn.

Jul. 27, 2023

The Irrepressibles are pleased to announce details of a UK tour this Autumn.

The creative guise of Jamie Irrepressible, Northern composer and singer-songwriter, will be embarking on a UK tour of beautiful churches and concert hall venues throughout October performing his acclaimed chamber-pop and indie orchestral songs and instrumentals in settings that match the ambience and acoustics of these pieces and which also happen to be some of the UK's most intimate and beautiful venues.

A 7 piece band of strings, percussion & folk musicians will surround Jamie’s emotionally intense & ‘sky scraping’ crooner counter-tenor voice for performances of a collection of new songs oriented around the piano as well as his compositions taken from The Irrepressibles previous albums including the now international hits ‘Two Men in Love’ & ‘In This Shirt’. 

The full list of confirmed UK dates are as follows:

THE IRREPRESSIBLES - UK TOUR 2023

3 October - Manchester - Stoller Hall, Manchester
9 October - St Marks, Edinburgh
11 October - Bristol, The Mount Without
12 October - Oxford - St Barnabas
13 October - London - St Lukes
14 October - Worthing - The Venue
15 October - Coventry - The Tin

The Irrepressibles is the creative guise of Yorkshire composer, singer & songwriter Jamie Irrepressible. He formed the band initially in London back in 2002. Over the past two decades he has earned international acclaim for his cathartic orchestral-pop compositions, collaborations with other artists, and sensory heightening live shows.

Currently based in Manchester Jamie is creating an EP of brand new material due for release ahead of the upcoming live dates this Autumn. Standby for further details on the release very soon.



