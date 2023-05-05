T-Pain Releases 'People (Libianca T-Mix)'

The T-Mix features T-Pain's melodic vocals alongside Libianca’s original vocals, underscored by the song’s rhythmic Afrobeats instrumental.

T-Pain has released "People (Libianca T-Mix)," his re-working of "People" by Libianca. The T-Mix features T-Pain's melodic vocals alongside Libianca's original vocals, underscored by the song's rhythmic Afrobeats instrumental. It is now available on Soundcloud, YouTube, and Audiomack now.

"My wife showed me this song last week while we were traveling and the first thing I said was 'I'm gonna T-Mix that.' Libianca, you KILLED that record. Everybody knows I have to REALLY like a song in order for me to T-Mix it, but this is different. I actually felt this record from a different side. She struck a nerve and I love it," says T-Pain about the track, which he felt compelled to share as Mental Health Awareness Month begins.

T-Pain has been releasing remixes, dubbed "T-Mixes," for years as a way to share with music he loves with his own unique spin. Past T-Mix's have included "Boo'd Up" (Ella Mai T-Mix), "Bartier Cardi" (Cardi B ft. 21 Savage T-Mix), and "Panda" (ft. Young Cash- T-Mix).

This Sunday, tune in to what promises to be a very good time as T-Pain stops by the clubhouse for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo, airing May 7th at 10pm/9pm c.

T-Pain will soon be embarking on his Escape from Wiscansin: The Invasion lives dates this summer, kicking off with his 2nd Annual Wiscansin Fest on June 10th (the eve of "T-Pain Day" in the state of Wisconsin) at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI (featuring performances by T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Tobi Lou, and many more soon to be announced) and will continue to Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Atlanta, with support from Tobi Lou. Tickets are on sale now here.

T-Pain recently released his highly anticipated, long-awaited covers album On Top Of The Covers via Nappy Boy Entertainment. The album features an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits that all mean something special to T-Pain, done in his own style and showcasing his stunningly soulful and smooth natural, non-AutoTuned voice which shocked audiences when he won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after previously delivering what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk session of all time.

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Dr. Hook's "Sharing The Night Together," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," Frank Sinatra's "That's Life" ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," plus an interlude "Skrangs" (in K Major Sus). The album has received praise from NPR, Forbes, NME, XXL, Complex, UPROXX, Stereogum, Consequence, and more.

Escape from Wiscansin: The Invasion Live Dates

June 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - "Escape from Wiscansin" Festival
June 13 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
June 17 - Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom
July 8 - Washington DC @ The Anthem
July 11 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 12 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
July 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Photo Credit: Giles Williams



