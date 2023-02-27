Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War

Philadelphia band Swim Camp released their new album Steel Country through Julia's War Recordings, the label curated by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water bandleader Douglas Dulgarian.

Though Swim Camp previously explored the lush sounds of alt-country, Steel Country sees Morris cranking up the distortion in a gentle nod to shoegaze that evokes senses of desolation and chaos that unfurl around him.

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris' songwriting. On "Dougie (For Sharyl)" he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of both the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they often lead you.

On "Apple," Morris laments his distance from a good friend. It opens with a burst of springy psych rock that recalls fellow Philadelphians Spirit of the Beehive.

Tom is a compulsory recorder, as shown by Steel Country's sixteen distinct tracks. Through snapshot stories alongside personal musings, Tom elaborates on the figure of the "steel country," a desiccated mummy of the prosperous network of settlements it once was in the heyday of industry.

Much like how the phrase "steel country" conjures up images of a derelict landscape past its glory days, the tracks on the album conjure up imagery of strained friendships, unhealthy dynamics, and nearly unrecognizable contexts that make you wonder: what happened here?

Morris recorded much of Steel Country in his home and in the Poconos to tape. "Say Hi" and "Everything" were recorded with Mark Watter (Alex G, Prince Daddy & The Hyena) of Headroom Studios, who also mixed the record.

Heather Jones (Sadurn, TAGABOW) of So Big Auditory mastered the record.

Listen to the new album here:

Swim Camp Tour Dates

3/2 - The Yellow Mailbox - Boston, MA

3/3 - Sundown Bar - Queens, NY

3/4 - Space 1026 - Philadelphia, PA

3/5 - Waldo's & Co - Gettysburg, PA

3/6 - Venia - Pittsburgh, PA

Photo Credit: Sarah Phung