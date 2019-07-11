Surf Curse Releases New Song MIDNIGHT COWBOY

Los Angeles duo Surf Curse -- comprised of Nick Rattigan and Jacob Rubeck -- are revealing another look at their forthcoming album, Heaven Surrounds You, in the form of a sugar-coated song called "Midnight Cowboy." Watch the video for the song below, which was inspired by the film of the same title.

Heaven Surrounds You will be released September 13th on Danger CollectiveRecords. Produced by Jarvis Taveniere (Sunflower Bean, Woods), Heaven Surrounds You is a coming of age epic, inspired by the many cult films the band cherished throughout their formative years spent in Reno, Las Vegas, and finally LA. The album -- an indie pop gem full of spangled guitars and echo chamber harmonies -- is lush and vulnerable, a massive step forward for the band, who have become one of Los Angeles's most exciting new artists, already amassing over 30 million streams worldwide.

Check out the video here:

Already selling out venues left and right around the country -- including closing in on a sell out show at Los Angeles's own The Fonda (!) -- Surf Curse have very quickly amassed a fervent, die-hard following and reputation as one of the best live bands playing in LA right now. Emerging from DIY venue The Smell at the front of LA's exploding new indie rock scene -- coming up alongside artists such as Girlpool, Lala Lala, Slow Hollows, and more -- Surf Curse's live shows have become a rite of passage for teen music lovers across the country.

Surf Curse is also hosting movie screenings in anticipation of the release of their upcoming album. There will be screenings throughout the summer and details are below. For more information please click here.

Upon release, Surf Curse will be embarking on a massive North American tour with European dates to be announced shortly; all dates are below.

The album's addictive, glossy first song, "Disco," can be heard HERE; a video for the song, directed by Nick, can be viewed HERE.

Pre-order Heaven Surrounds You HERE.

Surf Curse tour dates:

9/14/19 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

9/15/19 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

9/17/19 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/19/19 Portland, OR @ Lola's Room at Crystal Ballroom

9/20/19 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

9/21/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

9/22/19 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

9/26/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

9/28/19 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

9/29/19 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Flux

9/30/19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/1/19 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/4/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/5/19 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/7/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/8/19 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/9/19 New Orleans, LA @ Spanish Moon

10/10/19 Dallas, TX @ 3 Links

10/11/19 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/12/19 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger (Courtyard)

10/14/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/16/19 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/17/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock

10/18/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

Photo credit: Matthew James-Wilson





