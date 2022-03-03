Suki Waterhouse Releases New Single 'Devil I Know'

Suki Waterhouse today released her newest track, "Devil I Know," off upcoming debut album, I Can't Let Go, which will be released Friday, April 22nd via Sub Pop Records.

"Devil I Know" and I Can't Let Go are both produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer & Songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War On Drugs, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee). "Devil I Know" is the fourth release off I Can't Let Go; "Moves, "My Mind," and "Melrose Meltdown" were the album's first three tracks.

"Devil I Know" has previously appeared on numerous television shows including "The L Word" and "YOU," and is due to be featured on the upcoming season of "Riverdale" as well. In the sultry song, Suki's vocals are paired with synthesized guitar strums as she repeatedly dedicates herself to "staying faithful to the devil I know." Suki mournfully sings "I'm okay with history repeating, tell me I'm the one you can't forget," an ode to someone she finds herself tied to with no means of extricating herself from.

"Devil I Know" is about the twisted pleasures of going back to someone who you're addicted to & the joy you feel in that moment of breaking your own promises," Suki says about the track. It's a beautiful and sad song about being constrained to a relationship that may not be the most healthy.

This past Monday, February 28th, it was announced that Suki will be embarking on a Spring 2022 Tour on behalf of I Can't Let Go.

Listen to the new single here: