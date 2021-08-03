Styx Fans Petition Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Induct Superstars

A group of Styx fans have organized an online petition lobbying the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to recognize the '70s and '80s superstars by inducting them. Styx released their self-titled debut album in 1972 and first became eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

The legendary group's legacy encompasses a string of multi-Platinum and enduring albums that include The Grand Illusion (1977), Pieces of Eight (1978), Grammy-nominated Cornerstone (1979), Paradise Theatre (1981) and Kilroy Was Here (1983). They wrote and produced a long list of evergreen hits and classic songs that include "Lady," "Lorelei," "Suite Madame Blue," "The Grand Illusion," "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," "Come Sail Away," "Miss America," "Renegade," "Blue Collar Man," "Babe," "Borrowed Time," "The Best of Times," "Too Much Time on My Hands," "Snowblind," "Mr. Roboto," "Don't Let It End," "Show Me the Way" and more. Despite that, Styx has yet to even appear on a ballot for consideration.

"For 20-plus years Styx has been eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their influence and accomplishments warrant their induction alongside their peers," states Ken Shafer, one of the fan organizers whospearheaded a Change.org petition to appeal to the Hall of Fame on Styx' behalf. "We created our online petition to demonstrate to the Hall that fans of Styx want to see them receive this recognition. Our hopes are that the Hall will recognize this and at the very least put Styx on a ballot for inclusion."

"We all feel the band deserves to be in the RRHoF and would like to see the band inducted while many of the band members are healthy enough to attend a ceremony if there indeed will still be ceremonies," comments Styx manager Charlie Brusco in reference to 2020's virtual induction.. "We welcome the fan support."

Former Styx singer, keyboardist and co-founder Dennis DeYoung also weighed in on the fan petition, saying, "Thanks for your support, it's much appreciated." Referencing the successful fan-driven campaign that helped Rush get inducted into the Hall of Fame, DeYoung quips, "Hey, it worked for Rush, why not Styx? They both have four letters."

"In recent years we've seen some of the internal politics of the Hall change, and they've finally inducted some long-overdue artists including Genesis, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Journey, Rush and Yes," says Sterling Whitaker, author of The Grand Delusion: The Unauthorized True Story of Styx. "Styx has long been one of the most critically misunderstood, under-reported and incorrectly reported bands in rock music history. But the music has always been enough to carry the day with the fans, who have supported the band religiously for nearly fifty years now."

"Their legacy touches on progressive rock, hard rock, arena rock, ballads , folk, blues,European and American influences ... it really is a band with something for everyone , and the music still plays all day, every day across multiple radio formats all across the U.S. and the world," he adds. "It's also a fixture of television and movies , a testament to how ubiquitous the music of Styx has truly become . Styx for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is the easiest argument in the world to make. Not only is it high time, it's way past time.''

Fans can support Styx for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by adding their names to the online petition. For more information, visit the High Time for Styx Facebook page.