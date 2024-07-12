Steve Earle Releases Live New Album 'Alone Again' (Live)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steve Earle has released his newest album, Alone Again (Live) via Howe Sound Records/Missing Piece Records. The live album was recorded during his 2023 tour and features 15 of his most beloved songs including “Copperhead Road,” “Guitar Town,” “Galway Girl” and many more. The full album tracklisting below.

Additionally, on Friday, May 31st, Earle kicked off his extensive 4-month Alone Again: Solo & Acoustic 2024 Summer Tour in Philadelphia, MS and will be wrapping on Sunday, September 8th in Evanston, IL. The 60+ show date tour has stops all over the United States and Canada including cities like Nashville, Toronto, Houston, Denver, Montréal, and many more. All the tour dates are below. Tickets are available HERE now.

In regards to the tour, Earle said "So...October before last I woke up one morning without a band. After more than a moment's pause, I decided maybe this was one of those crossroads we come to when it's necessary to choose a path. Left? Right? Or back. Back to where I came from: one voice, two hands and a story to tell. After all, I was taught (by very good teachers) that if you can't stand on a stage all by yourself and make an audience laugh or cry or think, or not think, then you probably don't have any songs. So, I walked out on a stage in Paris last summer, just me and a Martin guitar. And you know what? I do."

ALONE AGAIN (LIVE) TRACKLIST:

1. The Devil’s Right Hand

2. My Old Friend The Blues

3. Someday

4. Guitar Town

5. I Ain’t Ever Satisfied

6. Now She's Gone

7. Goodbye

8. Sparkle and Shine

9. South Nashville Blues

10. CCKMP

11. Transcendental Blues

12. It’s About Blood

13. Dominick St.

14. The Galway Girl

15. Copperhead Road

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 13th - Labrador Folk Festival, Bannerman Park - St. John’s, NL

Monday, July 15th - Light House - Halifax, NS

Tuesday, July 16th - The Playhouse - Fredericton, NB

Thursday, July 18th - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

Friday, July 19th - Great Cedar Showroom, Foxwoods Casino - Mashantucket, CT

Saturday, July 20th - Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

Sunday, July 21st - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Tuesday, July 23rd - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

Wednesday, July 24th - Stephen’s Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

Friday, July 26th - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Saturday, July 27th - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, July 28th - Paramount Theater - Ashland, KY

Tuesday, July 30th - City Winery - St. Louis, MO

Wednesday, July 31st - Hoyt Sherman - Des Moines, IA

Friday, August 2nd - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Saturday, August 3rd - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Sunday, August 4th - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Monday, August 5th - Center for The Arts - Jackson Hole, WY

Thursday, August 8th - Old Saloon - Emigrant, MT

Friday, August 9th - Happy’s Inn - Libby, MT

Saturday, August 10th - Braun Brothers Reunion - Challis, ID

Tuesday, August 13th - Great Canadian Casino - Coquitlam, BC

Thursday, August 15th - Jack Singer Concert Hall - Calgary, AB

Friday, August 16th - River Cree Casino - Edmonton, AB

Saturday, August 17th - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

Sunday, August 18th - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

Tuesday, August 20th - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, August 21st - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

Friday, August 23rd - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI

Saturday, August 24th - The Acorn - Three Oaks, MI

Sunday, August 25th - Cain Park - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, August 27th - Opera House - Lexington, KY

Wednesday, August 28th - The Ryman - Nashville, TN

Thursday, August 29th - Fletcher Opera Theater - Durham, NC

Saturday, August 31st - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

Sunday, September 1st - Shenandoah Valley Music Festival - Orkney Springs, VA

Tuesday, September 3rd - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, September 4th - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

Friday, September 6th - Danenberger Family Vineyard - New Berlin, IL

Saturday, September 7th - Castle Knoll Amphitheater - Paoli, IN

Sunday, September 8th - Cahn Auditorium - Evanston, IL

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

