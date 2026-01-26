Spoon to Play Summer Co-Headline Tour with The Beths

The dates include an appearance at Green River Fest along with shows in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit, Louisville, and more.
This summer, Austin rock icons Spoon will hit the road with New Zealand quartet The Beths for a co-headline tour across the East Coast and Midwest. The dates include an appearance at Green River Fest along with shows in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit, Louisville, and more. Find a complete itinerary below.
Spoon have been spending time in the studio lately, and released two new songs – "Chateau Blues” and “Guess I’m Fallin In Love” – last August. Now, you can check out fully road-tested versions of those tracks recorded live during the band’s 2025 tour. Listen below.
June 20 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
June 21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
June 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^
June 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall ^
June 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^
June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ^
June 28 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^
June 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion ^
July 1 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ^
^ w/ The Beths
Photo Credit: Michelle Shiers
