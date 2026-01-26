Spoon to Play Summer Co-Headline Tour with The Beths

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This summer, Austin rock icons Spoon will hit the road with New Zealand quartet The Beths for a co-headline tour across the East Coast and Midwest. The dates include an appearance at Green River Fest along with shows in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit, Louisville, and more. Find a complete itinerary below.

Spoon have been spending time in the studio lately, and released two new songs – "Chateau Blues” and “Guess I’m Fallin In Love” – last August. Now, you can check out fully road-tested versions of those tracks recorded live during the band’s 2025 tour. Listen below.

SPOON ON TOUR

June 20 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

June 21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

June 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall ^

June 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ^

June 28 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

June 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion ^

July 1 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ^

^ w/ The Beths

Photo Credit: Michelle Shiers