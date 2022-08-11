Spiritual R&B Singer Moneá Releases 'My Eyes Are Open'

Storming her way onto the scene in Richmond, VA and beyond, R&B artist Moneá is back with a smooth, ethereal hit "My Eyes Are Open". The dream-like track blurs the lines between what is real and what is simply fantasy, as the young artist explores themes of love and the urgency she possesses to chase her goals. After dropping her highly anticipated debut EP "777", Moneá has introduced herself as the kind of artist equipped to lead fans on a spiritual journey while inspiring self-love, unity and self-worth. Musically and lyrically fit for the mainstream, she fearlessly dives into the metaphysical while introducing a charm to existentialism, leaving many listeners on their toes from beginning to end. Her ability to trust in the universe is infectious - leaving no doubt as to why she chose to release "My Eyes Are Open" on August's full moon.

"I'm wide awake but I need some time to reflect, Gotta pinch myself cause it's really hard to accept / This fantasy, I can't believe this, Is this a dream I need to chase it." ~My Eyes Are Open

Our dreams can give us a lot of insight into our reality, especially if we keep track of what we're dreaming about. In "My Eyes Are Open", Moneá channels a dream she once had about someone that she didn't want to end. This is what's at the very core of her captivating new hit. Once she heard the beat, she instantly thought of a dream she had about her first love before they started dating; it was a positive dream - one so good that it turned into a song. Focusing her narrative around spirituality, Moneá's presence on social media has seen extreme growth this year with over 38k loyal TikTok followers to date. Online, the young artist offers an engaging combination of enchanting R&B music and spiritual advice, appealing to lovers of personal growth, great melodies and a keen interest in the complexities of our universe and beyond.

