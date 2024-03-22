Southtowne Lanes to Release New Album 'Take Care' in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oregon's own Southtowne Lanes will release their highly anticipated new album, Take Care, on May 10th, 2024 via Dog Knights Productions. The album – a collection of tracks inspired by loss and struggling through the stages of grief – marks the band's first new music since 2016's Give Up The Ghost.

“On the surface, this record was written largely in dedication to my father, whom passed away in a brutal and sudden manner in September of 2021,” shares lead singer/guitarist Matt Kupka. “The album, song by song, dissects the stages of grief: how they relate, how they changed me, how I dealt with them, and how they led me down to the depths of my own mortality, where it seemed there could be no light.”

He continues: “In the end, Take Care is about the shreds of hope that are found buried in the wreckage of loss and grief. It's about peeling back the layers of hurt, and finding resilience in the human condition.”

Fans can look forward to the first single “Go Cold”, which will be out on March 29th. Take Care will be out in full on May 10th. Stay tuned for more information at www.instagram.com/southtownelanes.

About Southtowne Lanes:

Southtowne Lanes is an emotive hardcore band from Eugene, OR. They have garnered a dedicated following over a decade of playing together, due to the high energy nature of their live performances. Sonically, Southtowne is diverse & dense. Big hooks & melodies draw listeners in with ease- but make no mistake.

Southtowne is heavy, emotional & raw, and their sporadic live shows only cement this. Fans of scene favorites like Pianos Become The Teeth or Tiny Moving Parts will find Southtowne familiar but not formulaic, and it is clear from the first listen that Southtowne has something to say- and they're not going to let you avoid it.