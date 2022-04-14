Sophie Powers Releases 'U Love It' (Danny L Harle Remix)

Today, rising star Sophie Powers shared a remixed version of her latest single "U Love It" featuring rapper $atori Zoom, remixed by Danny L Harle.

"Danny, being the genre-bending producer he is, brought so much to the table for this remix!!" shares Sophie on the remix. "It contains elements of hyperpop, EDM, dance, and even house. It's super experimental but also extremely pop-driven and catchy. I will be jamming to this out with friends or at home alone. Thank you Danny!"

"The song title 'U Love It' alludes to the feminine power that the song itself carries," says Sophie on the original track track. "My intentions while writing this song were to prove that you can feel pretty and desirable while feeling dominant and powerful. Even with all of the amazing change happening right now, it still feels like there's a lot of stigma surrounding the idea that to feel 'feminine' you cannot be strong and independent-minded."

Sophie Powers recently announced that her debut EP, Red In Revenge, will be released on May 20 via Set Records. The collection comes less than a year after Sophie's debut single and will feature seven tracks, including "U Love It" and last year's singles "Clearview" ft. NOAHFINNCE and "Greed" ft. DE'WAYNE.

At just 17 years old, Sophie Powers is a bold voice beyond her years. She understands the unique pressures of modern girlhood and uses her experience to write unfiltered, devil-may-care anthems about the ups and downs of being yourself. One minute she's confident and cool, with the sneering attitude of a punk rock front woman, and the next she's vulnerable and raw, channeling the loneliness of contemporary life in a stirring ballad. Combining the crunchy sound of punk with today's hip-hop and pop, Powers is the sound of the future.

With over 2.5 million streams since her debut "Loney Army" in 2021, Sophie has found her music on popular editorial playlists such as SALT, the cover of New Punk Tracks, Punks Not Dead, It's a Bop, Rock Favorites, Punk Unleashed, and many others. Her recent collaboration with Kellin Quinn on "1 Thing" continued Sophie's on-going conversation surrounding youth mental health, while her recent track "Life Goes On!!" reminds her peers the importance of moving on from heartbreak.

Sophie has alos recently teamed up with fast-rising alternative singer/rapper DE'WAYNE on single "Greed," a rock anthem focused on the destructive results that come from one of the most deadly sins of all. Most recently, Sophie has collabed with online sensation NOAHFINNCE on the fast-paced "Clearview". Quickly making a name for herself, Sophie has received praise from the likes of The FADER, American Songwriter, Alternative Press, The Noise, Exclaim and CelebMix for her unfiltered and uncompromising voice.

