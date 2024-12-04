Songwriter Max Cooper III Releases Lead Single 'Sadie' from Debut EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virtuosic piano player and songwriter Max Cooper III introduces his debut project, The Overthinker, with the release of the vibrant lead single “Sadie.”

Taking listeners on a journey of self-reflection and emotional depth, the debut five-track EP is set to drop on Friday, February 28, 2025. The Overthinker — nearly two years in the making — represents the culmination of years of songwriting, with some tracks reaching back to Max’s high school days.

Riding a percolating finger funk bass line and range of rhythmic devices, “Sadie” features an intense vocal that places Max in emotional no man’s land — pining for his dream girl who sends back mixed romantic and friend-zone messages. His crisp, sometimes percussive piano work punctuates the urgency and exhilaration of falling in love, while strings help dramatize Max’s predicament.

“‘Sadie’ isn’t about one person — it’s a name I chose to sum up all the ‘friend zone’ experiences my friends and I have had,” Max shares. “It captures the intensity of being crazy over someone who doesn’t feel the same. With time and life experience, you learn not to overthink moments like that, but you never forget how they felt.”

“All the songs share a common thread,” Max says of the EP. “I’m always in my own head way too much — my thoughts affecting my life, which is why I titled this project The Overthinker.” The project delves into the turbulence of internal struggles, often juxtaposing upbeat melodies with deeply poignant narratives. His music is a dynamic fusion of genres, weaving together acoustic pop, jazz, theatrical flair, and whatever else ignites his creative spark.

From tapping out rhythms on pots and pans to composing heartfelt, genre-blending songs, Max has followed a unique musical journey that began before he could even remember. His passion ignited early when his parents bought an upright piano for his sister — but by age three, Max was the one teaching himself piano by ear, keeping perfect time and writing songs by five. “I just always loved playing the piano,” Max recalls. “It just came so naturally to me."

Max Cooper III’s early influences were rooted in the epic storytelling of movie soundtracks — John Williams’s Star Wars scores, in particular, ignited his imagination and love for orchestral music. As his style evolved, the music and technical prowess of jazz legend Art Tatum became a driving inspiration. His education continued through high school, where he took music theory classes and dreamed of scoring films. Later, at the University of Kansas, he pursued a degree in music composition, balancing rigorous classical training with a blossoming interest in singer-songwriter pop.

At the piano he can effortlessly transition between styles as diverse as jazz standards and improvisations, cinematic themes, pop hits and video game music. Max’s exceptional open-mindedness and technical skills enable him to weave a rich tapestry of influences into his songwriting and arrangements, creating seamless, meaningful compositions.

His songwriting process is as unpredictable as it is inspired, often emerging at the most inconvenient times. Ideas strike him during mundane moments — while driving, mid-workout, late at night, or simply going about his day. He’ll stop in his tracks to capture melodies in voice memos, later refining them at the piano.

TikTok has been a game-changer in expanding his reach, with his energetic performances striking a chord with a wide audience. Initially, fans were drawn to his impressive piano skills, but over time, he used the platform to reveal more of himself, sharing not just the music but the person behind it. This digital presence has played a key role in cultivating a dedicated fanbase of 849K followers — a total of 1.4 million followers across various platforms.

Looking ahead, Max Cooper III aims to build on the success of The Overthinker, with plans for spring and summer 2025 tour dates, followed by the release of a full-length album.

Photo Credit: Earl Richardson

