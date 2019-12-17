Solid Gold Share 'Towns' Video

Minneapolis indie juggernauts, Solid Gold, are officially back with the single "Towns." The song marks the first taste of new music from the trio of Zach Coulter, Matt Locher, and Adam Hurlburt since 2012's critically-acclaimed Eat Your Young. The band has spent the past several years focusing on several other high-profile collaborations (Coulter with GAYNGS and Taggart and Rosewood, and Hurlburt with Aero Flynn, GAYNGS and Har Mar Superstar). With mixing and production from Josh Berg and Ryan Olcott, "Towns" finds the band expanding upon their trademark dream-inducing electronic sound with layer upon layer of retro synth, deep bass, and washed-out vocals - balancing a unique hybrid of R&B and indie pop with ease. Coulter described the process of the single, "We started melding Towns together in Matt's basement. I had the synth top line and a basic structure. The lyrics came shortly after and are all about seducing the idea of 'Faith' as a person in order to destroy it." "Towns" is now available to stream or purchase on all digital platforms today. The accompanying music video for the track can be viewed below.



Solid Gold is currently in the studio hard at work on an official follow-up to Eat Your Young set for release in 2020 and have just announced their first hometown headlining club show in years, March 13th at St. Paul's legendary Turf Club with opener Monica LaPlante. The night will also double as the "Towns" 7" release show. Tickets are available here.

Solid Gold is a Minneapolis-based electronic pop trio consisting of multi-instrumentalists Zach Coulter, Matt Locher, and Adam Hurlburt. The band formed in 2001 in Madison, WI out of a mutual interest in drinking pints, talking about art and getting high. Founded by Jesse Cohen (Tanlines) on drums, with Locher on bass and Coulter on vocals and guitar, the band released a self-titled psychedelic dance-rock EP in 2003.



After Cohen's departure to New York, Coulter and Locher continued as a two-piece electronic act, eventually recording and touring with producer Paulie Heenan. Heenan left soon after the release of 2004's chemical-fueled "Out of Your Mind" EP. Armed with a bevy of old vintage organs, Coulter and Locher took to playing hypnotic, improvisational live performances inspired by architecture and futurism. With a desire to play louder and faster, guitarist Adam Hurlburt was added to the lineup.



Coulter, Locher and Hurlburt would soon relocate to Minneapolis and release their debut album, Bodies of Water, to international critical acclaim in 2008. After a few years of touring the US, UK and Iceland, the band recorded their sophomore album, 2012's Eat Your Young with BJ Burton at April Base. The band is now back with the single "Towns" from their forthcoming 2020 full-length. The album picks up where the band left off, with 10 new dreamscapes that explore the nature of living in a world that is collapsing.

Watch the music video for "Towns" here:

Photo Credit: Drew Anderson





