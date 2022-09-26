SoCal Singer-Songwriter The Workday Release Debuts New Single 'After You're Gone'

Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "After You're Gone" via ENCI Records

Ottestad says, ""After You're Gone" is about feeling like you only know what to say after a difficult conversation is over. I love piano ballads where the vocal follows the piano melody and I wrote this song as a collaboration with a dance choreographer based on the concept of not knowing what to say in the moment."

Listen to the new single here: