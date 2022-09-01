Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Smino Releases New Record '24-8'

Smino Releases New Record '24-8'

The track is off the upcoming album "Luv 4 Rent" which will be released soon.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Smino has released the new single "24-8" along with a music video. The track, which is produced by Phelix, is off the upcoming album "Luv 4 Rent" which will be released soon.

Christened "One of Hip-Hop's Most Refreshing Voices" by Pitchfork, Smino rose up out of St. Louis as the city's most dynamic musical disruptor. Between critically acclaimed projects blkswn[2017] and NOIR [2018], he has generated over half-a-billion streams and counting in addition to selling out two US headline tours in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Smino continues to be a thread in the contemporary artist community with stand out feature verses on records that range anywhere from J.Cole , Yebba, to Doja Cat. With every project, he pushes music and the culture forward on his own terms.

Watch the new music video here:




