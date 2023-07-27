Sly Stone Announces First-Ever Memoir Out in October

It will be available in hardcover, e-book, and audio. Pre-order now!

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductee, funk-soul progenitor, Sly and The Family Stone namesake, and one of the most influential artists of all-time Sly Stone will debut the release of his official autobiography, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), on October 17, 2023 via AUWA Books and MCD/FSG. It will be available in hardcover, e-book, and audio. Pre-order—HERE. It notably serves as the inaugural title from AUWA Books—the new publishing imprint founded by Questlove.

Sly co-wrote Thank you alongside Ben Greenman (Brian Wilson, George Clinton) and created in collaboration with Arlene Hirschkowitz. Meanwhile, Questlove personally penned the foreword. This thrilling memoir follows the wild ride of a once-in-a-century talent through the sixties and seventies. It vaults from humble beginnings to the heights of stardom down a rabbit hole of addiction and back from the brink to tell it all.

The book chronicles incredible moments throughout Sly’s life with a vivid and vibrant retelling. It gives readers a front row seat to his rise as the leader of the pioneering Sly and The Family Stone. At the same time, it examines his descent into drugs, darkness, and isolation, sparing no gritty detail. Most of all it showcases his bittersweet return and the hard-fought truths he has learned along the way.

Each one of his stories could warrant its own movie, but there’s nothing like reading it in his unfiltered words.

Stay tuned for more about Thank You and Sly Stone.



