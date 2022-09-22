Sloan Release Their New Single 'Magical Thinking'

Canadian indie-rock royalty Sloan have released the third single, "Magical Thinking," off their upcoming 13th studio album Steady, coming out on October 21 through murderecords/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. Fans can pre-order/pre-save Steady here.

"Magical Thinking" is released with an official lyric video today and follows the two previously released songs, "Spend The Day" and "Scratch The Surface." Of the track, Sloan's Chris Murphy explains, "This song lampoons the idea of anyone who thinks that their feelings trump science. Yes, I think being alive is a miracle and that we should all be grateful but people's beliefs ultimately mean nothing and whatever those beliefs are they shouldn't become legislation or be tax exempt and I shouldn't have to respect them. And I don't."

The release of Steady will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their debut record Smeared which came out in October 1992. Sloan are one of the rare bands to make it to their 13th album with all four original members who are equally prolific songwriters and all still working at the top of their respective games, sounding utterly ageless in the process.

The album title is reflective of Sloan's impressive 30-year feat, Murphy explains, "They say if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together. I don't know if there are many other bands you can name that are still making records with their original line up 30 years in. Look it up!"

Sloan have just announced a run of Canadian tour dates this fall and early next year, bringing their beloved, energetic live show across the country. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates.

Sloan is a Toronto-based rock band from Halifax, Nova Scotia who first performed in spring of 1991. Comprised of bassist and vocalist Chris Murphy, guitarists/vocalists Jay Ferguson and Patrick Pentland, and drummer/vocalist Andrew Scott, the quartet possessed a rare chemistry from the start.

There are so many moments peppered throughout the 30-year history of Canadian indie rock heroes Sloan that set them well apart from the pack. From the band's earliest home studio recordings that married their pop smarts with fizzy, fuzzed out guitars, right up to later efforts that contain multitudes in their track listings, ranging from Dylanesque streams of consciousness to short, sharp blasts of power pop - Somehow, it all remains quintessentially Sloan.

The band are credited as being a main instigator for the Canadian East Coast alternative scene of the early 90s, garnering comparisons to the Seattle Grunge movement on the opposite coast. Over the course of their quarter-century career, Sloan have amassed an outstanding collection of over 250 songs and more than 30 singles with airplay at Canadian Rock Radio.

Sloan have received nine Juno Award nominations and won for Best Alternative Album in 1997. The band was named one of Canada's top five bands of all-time in a CBC critics poll.

Watch the new lyric video here: