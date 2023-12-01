Slayyyter Releases 'Starf*cker (Deluxe)' With Three New Tracks

Self-made pop artist Slayyyter releases STARfER (Deluxe), out everywhere via FADER Label.

Expanding on her September 2023 STARfER release, Slayyyter treats listeners to three new tracks on the album's deluxe edition - “Starfer,” “Makeup (feat. Lolo Zouaï),” and “James Dean.”

Fans who attended the recent Club Valentine headlining tour experienced the latter live, as well as a special performance of “Makeup” with Lolo Zouaï at The Novo in Los Angeles.

On the deluxe album, Slayyyter shares, “I wanted to do a deluxe of new songs fans haven't heard and things that haven't leaked. I think it's a nice continuation of this era, everything fits into the album and tells more of the story. The visuals and sonic direction for the music has been so much fun to play with, I want to keep this era going for a while."

Her second full-length studio album STARfER sees her delving deeper into her pop stardom with an extravagant Los Angeles starlet persona, centered around themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood.

Praised by Rolling Stone, Interview Magazine, Variety, Billboard, GAY TIMES, and more, the concept album follows Slayyyter stalking the Hollywood Hills with a combination of razor-sharp songcraft, inventive production, lusty underground je ne sais quoi, and cheeky lyrics, all while dripping in eighties-inspired afterparty-ready fashion wild enough to make Sharon Stone blush. In October, she released special live performances of album singles “Miss Belladonna” and “Out of Time” with VEVO.

Last month, Slayyyter was named the recipient of Gay Times Honour of Excellence in Music, a recognition for her creativity and boldness of reinventing herself with STARfER. She also serves as the guest contributing editor for the upcoming issue of Gen V - out today.

With over 300M global streams, an 800K social following, and 25M YouTube views,Slayyyter also attended New York Fashion Week this Fall, sitting front row at shows such as Christian Siriano, AREA, Private Policy, Colin LoCasio, Anna Delvey and Kelly Cutrone's presentation of SHAO, and more, and attended events for GANNI and Nguyen Inc. among several others.

Bringing the album to life to her engaged fanbase, Slayyyter's 13-date headline Club Valentine Tour concluded last month with sold-out stops across the country. Fans were able to experience Club Valentine up close and personal and fully dive into the world of STARfER along with Slayyyter. In 2024, she will embark on a run of headline dates across the United Kingdom and Ireland – full tour dates below. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Upcoming Slayyyter Performances

February 11, 2024 - Dublin, County Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

February 13, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Studio Warehouse *SOLD OUT*

February 14, 2024 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz Manchester

February 17, 2024 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

About Slayyyter

Hollywood has told countless stories, but it's never told a story quite like this. It opens back in Missouri where a college dropout obsessed with nineties and 00's pop stalwarts like Britney Spears divided her time between sweeping hair off the floor of a local salon and crafting music in a closet at her mom's house (where she lived).

Buoyed by social media savvy, a clever sense of humor, and fire hooks, Slayyyter made her way to Los Angeles to record music under a pseudonym from her favorite Dazed and Confused character. In a short spell, our mild-mannered Midwest-born pixie managed to transform into an erotic electronic pop femme fatale.

Now, it sounds like she's stalking the Hollywood Hills with a combination of razor-sharp songcraft, inventive production, lusty underground je ne sais quoi, and cheeky lyrics, all while dripping in eighties-inspired afterparty-ready fashion wild enough to make Sharon Stone blush.

In 2019, Slayyyter strutted to the forefront of popular culture without apology. Powered up by “Daddy AF'' and “Mine,” her self-titled debut mixtape, Slayyyter, generated over 100 million streams and counting. Prior to most recently supporting Tove Lo on her Dirt Femme tour, she sold out her very first headline tour and maintained her momentum with the critically acclaimed full-length debut, Troubled Paradise.

Beyond widespread praise from Billboard, Bustle, MTV, NME, PAPER Mag, UPROXX, and more, Pitchfork noted, “Her star quality has supernova potential,” and Rolling Stone raved, “The internet is a pop star's game, and Slayyyter is winning.” Now, Slayyyter's ready for her closeup on her second full-length offering, STARfER [FADER Label] out now.

Photo Credit: Kelby Adam