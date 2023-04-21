Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Pam Ross was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, spent most of her life in Houston, and currently resides in North Carolina. But, along the way, the award-winning artist made Nashville her home. Performing for BMI industry showcases, as well as multiple stints at the renowned Bluebird Café and other local haunts, Ross became well-known as one of the Up-and-coming Songwriters to Watch on the Nashville circuit. It's her ties to Music City that inspired Pam to write her latest single, "Falling Off the Merry Go Round."

It's easy to understand why I was inspired to write this song. The plague of school shootings is an evil that we can't seem to stop let alone curtail. Everyone is busy politicizing the issue & pointing fingers instead of reaching across the aisle to develop solutions. I believe we play a part in making our own Frankensteins through the world we've created. Over 175 have died in school shootings since Columbine. As a society, we are failing our children and each other...we are all falling off the merry go round.

"Falling Off the Merry Go Round" is available on April 21, 2023. A music video is currently in production.

https://open.spotify.com/track/17oYCzbZdPNL0OFeRTVAO1?si=7da7da0246de4bd1

ABOUT PAM ROSS:

Pam Ross has created a style of music all her own. She blends her influences of rock, americana, and country into something fans are calling Pam Music. In June 2022, she gathered up some incredible musicians and began recording ten songs at Goodluck Studio in Chapel Hill, NC. The album is called "When Therapy Fails" and her first single, "Fire In The Hole," was released November 28. The music video followed on Jan 6 and the song received rave reviews from radio and top playlisters. The music video, produced by Rob Underhill and Evelyn Putnam, received Official Selection in the Europe Music Awards and has also been nominated for Best Music Video in the Carolina Film Festival 2023 and the Franklin Flix Indie Film Festival 2023. For more information, please visit https://pamrossmusic.com/home