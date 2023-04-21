Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy

A music video is currently in production.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Pam Ross was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, spent most of her life in Houston, and currently resides in North Carolina. But, along the way, the award-winning artist made Nashville her home. Performing for BMI industry showcases, as well as multiple stints at the renowned Bluebird Café and other local haunts, Ross became well-known as one of the Up-and-coming Songwriters to Watch on the Nashville circuit. It's her ties to Music City that inspired Pam to write her latest single, "Falling Off the Merry Go Round."

It's easy to understand why I was inspired to write this song. The plague of school shootings is an evil that we can't seem to stop let alone curtail. Everyone is busy politicizing the issue & pointing fingers instead of reaching across the aisle to develop solutions. I believe we play a part in making our own Frankensteins through the world we've created. Over 175 have died in school shootings since Columbine. As a society, we are failing our children and each other...we are all falling off the merry go round.

"Falling Off the Merry Go Round" is available on April 21, 2023. A music video is currently in production.

https://open.spotify.com/track/17oYCzbZdPNL0OFeRTVAO1?si=7da7da0246de4bd1

ABOUT PAM ROSS:

Pam Ross has created a style of music all her own. She blends her influences of rock, americana, and country into something fans are calling Pam Music. In June 2022, she gathered up some incredible musicians and began recording ten songs at Goodluck Studio in Chapel Hill, NC. The album is called "When Therapy Fails" and her first single, "Fire In The Hole," was released November 28. The music video followed on Jan 6 and the song received rave reviews from radio and top playlisters. The music video, produced by Rob Underhill and Evelyn Putnam, received Official Selection in the Europe Music Awards and has also been nominated for Best Music Video in the Carolina Film Festival 2023 and the Franklin Flix Indie Film Festival 2023. For more information, please visit https://pamrossmusic.com/home



Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases Always Right There Photo
Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'
'Always Right There', a groovy little cha-cha ballad, exploring the r&b side of Mwalim's Brill Building heritage as a songwriter and performer.
RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for Flip A Switch. Remix Photo
RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release the fossora remixes Record Store Day 12” Vinyl Photo
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Vinyl
For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single Let Ha Go Photo
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.

More Hot Stories For You


Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'
April 21, 2023

Emerging Denver artist Ronan Andrews is rapidly gaining a devoted following for his energetic performances and groove-filled, upbeat sound. After the success of his debut EP, Quarter-Life Crisis, which earned recognition from BandWagon Magazine, The Songwriter Diaries, and more, he returns with his dynamic rock anthem on love, 'Way to Your Heart.' Ronan will support the release with a radio edit and music video on Friday, April 28th.
Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOMEFrore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME
April 21, 2023

Frore's new album of Tribal Psybient music, Biome, features a series of simple and powerful percussive forms that become a universal heartbeat, a powerful hand drum beat, and a complex sounding rhythm machine that magically dances along forever
Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School TragedySinger-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy
April 21, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross has released 'Falling Off the Merry Go Round'.
Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'
April 21, 2023

'Always Right There', a groovy little cha-cha ballad, exploring the r&b side of Mwalim's Brill Building heritage as a songwriter and performer.
Vocalist And Composer Luiz Millan's Fifth Album As A Bandleader, BRAZILIAN MATCH, Out NowVocalist And Composer Luiz Millan's Fifth Album As A Bandleader, BRAZILIAN MATCH, Out Now
April 21, 2023

Brazil's best kept secret, vocalist and composer Luiz Millan delivers a passionate musical message on Brazilian Match, his fifth album release.
share