Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single 'Cornflakes And Beer'

Singer-songwriter Pam Ross is back with a new single, “Cornflakes and Beer,” set to be released on Friday, October 20th. The song, written by Ross, is a heartfelt ballad that captures the emotions of someone searching for a remedy to ease their heartache after a break-up.

The song was written some time ago by Ross, but it holds a special place in her heart. “I wrote this song about someone I had a crush on. I was never actually heartbroken over the ordeal, but I did have a beer with my cornflakes one Sunday morning after sleeping in until 11…wearing a shirt she gave me,” Ross shares.

This is not the first time Ross has garnered attention for her music. Her single “Two Shots of Tequila” reached #2 on Bandwagon Network Radio and #8 on the iTunes UK Country Charts. It has also been played on various US radio stations such as QDR 94.7 Homegrown Carolina Country and WNHE Nashville. Her previous single, “You Don't Know My Name,” also made waves, reaching #12 on the iTunes UK country charts. Ross will be performing at the Who's Hoo Country Awards, where she is nominated in several categories.

With over 250K Spotify streams of her music, Ross has proven to be a rising talent in the music industry. The new single will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music on Friday, October 20th.

