Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single 'Cornflakes And Beer'

The track is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single 'Cornflakes And Beer'

Singer-songwriter Pam Ross is back with a new single, “Cornflakes and Beer,” set to be released on Friday, October 20th. The song, written by Ross, is a heartfelt ballad that captures the emotions of someone searching for a remedy to ease their heartache after a break-up.

The song was written some time ago by Ross, but it holds a special place in her heart. “I wrote this song about someone I had a crush on. I was never actually heartbroken over the ordeal, but I did have a beer with my cornflakes one Sunday morning after sleeping in until 11…wearing a shirt she gave me,” Ross shares.

This is not the first time Ross has garnered attention for her music. Her single “Two Shots of Tequila” reached #2 on Bandwagon Network Radio and #8 on the iTunes UK Country Charts. It has also been played on various US radio stations such as QDR 94.7 Homegrown Carolina Country and WNHE Nashville. Her previous single, “You Don't Know My Name,” also made waves, reaching #12 on the iTunes UK country charts. Ross will be performing at the Who's Hoo Country Awards, where she is nominated in several categories.

With over 250K Spotify streams of her music, Ross has proven to be a rising talent in the music industry. The new single will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music on Friday, October 20th.

Stay updated on Ross' music and upcoming projects by following her on social media and visiting her website at www.pamrossmusic.com.

Listen to the new single here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mawzy Presents Long View Single Photo
Mawzy Presents 'Long View' Single

Mawzy presents “Long Vew”.  The musical project of Newfoundland born/Toronto based artist Matt Cooke, Mawzy is a departure from Cooke's folkier roots which saw him nominated for MusicNL and ECMA awards. “Long View” was produced by Thom D'Arcy and mixed by Jesse Turnbull.

2
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single Death Grip Photo
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single 'Death Grip'

The Ghost Inside shares emotionally charged single and music video 'Death Grip' in their latest release. Featuring heavy riffage and unforgiving drum patterns backed by haunting industrial sonics, “Death Grip” features compelling, emotionally charged lyrics as lead singer Jonathan Vigil squares off with his own mortality and comes out victorious.

3
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & Photo
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & More

In The Q Records, along with the Women of Rock Oral History Project proudly announce the release of a new benefit album, The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull featuring 19 cover songs from artists including Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks and more!

4
Brother Bird Releases Something Better & Announces Another Year Album Photo
Brother Bird Releases 'Something Better' & Announces 'Another Year' Album

brother bird has released their new single 'something better' and announced their upcoming album due on March 8. Stay tuned for more updates from brother bird. Confessional, with a touch of satire and a drizzle of dissatisfaction, 'something better' was written from deep and desolate despair and this song transmuted her feelings into creativity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
THE LION KING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING